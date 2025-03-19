In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS