Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review

Honda City is back with a changed look, new features like ADAS and more. But the Japanese auto giant has ditched the diesel engine, a popular choice for City buyers over the years. Can the new Honda City 2023 continue to hold its place as the best-selling sedan in India? Watch the first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: