Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
Honda City is back with a changed look, new features like ADAS and more. But the Japanese auto giant has ditched the diesel engine, a popular choice for City buyers over the years. Can the new Honda City 2023 continue to hold its place as the best-selling sedan in India? Watch the first drive review.
Similar Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹10 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: City Honda Cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now