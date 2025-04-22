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TVS Sport vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 TVS Sport or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Sport vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Star city plus
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 55,100₹ 72,200
Mileage70.0 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc109 cc
Power8.19 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm172 mm
Length
1950 mm1984 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1260 mm
Height
1080 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg115 kg
Width
705 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
SingleTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate TypeWet, Multiple - Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil DampedTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)Econometer
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53684,434
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10072,200
RTO
3,3065,776
Insurance
6,1306,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,814

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

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