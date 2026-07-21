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HERO HF Deluxe

₹55,992 - 66,382*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.5
1205
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Variants

The Hero HF Deluxe remains one of India's most trusted, fuel-efficient, and budget-friendly entry-level commuter motorcycles. Built for daily city travel and rugged rural commutes, this 100cc motorcycle combines low maintenance costs with exceptional fuel economy.

Hero HF Deluxe Price in India

The Hero HF Deluxe ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 55,992 for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 66,382 for the top-spec variant.

Variant-wise Price List

VariantStarting SystemKey FeatureEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)
HF Deluxe All Black OBD2BElectric StartAll-black theme, Alloy wheelsRs. 55,992
HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2BKick StartStandard styling, Alloy wheelsRs. 59,792
HF Deluxe Self Cast OBD2BSelf & Kick StartElectric start, Alloy wheelsRs. 64,999
HF Deluxe i3S Cast OBD2BSelf & Kick Starti3S engine idle start-stop technologyRs. 66,382

(Note: On-road prices vary by location depending on local RTO registration charges, insurance costs, and state taxes.)

Engine Performance and Power Output

At the heart of the Hero HF Deluxe is a 97.2 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine compliant with OBD2B emission norms.

  • Maximum Power: 8.02 PS @ 8,000 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 4-speed manual gearbox (all-up shift pattern)
  • Top Speed: 85 kmph

The engine is tuned for smooth power delivery in stop-and-go city traffic, minimising gear changes during low-speed commutes.

Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is the strongest selling point of the HF Deluxe.

  • Claimed Mileage: 65 to 70 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 9.6 Litres
  • Estimated Riding Range: 600+ km on a full tank

The top variant features Hero’s proprietary i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), which automatically shuts off the engine when idling at traffic signals and restarts it upon pulling the clutch, saving extra fuel during urban riding.

Key Features and Design Highlights

  • i3S Technology: Intelligently reduces fuel consumption in city traffic.
  • Integrated Braking System (IBS): Ensures safer stopping distances by applying braking force to both wheels simultaneously when the rear brake lever is pressed.
  • Tubeless Tyres with Alloy Wheels: Enhances convenience during puncture situations.
  • Long Comfortable Seat: Saddle height of 805 mm and plush cushioning provide ergonomically comfortable seating for both rider and pillion.
  • Maintenance-Free Battery: Reduces regular upkeep hassle and ensures reliable electric starting.

Dimensions, Suspension, and Braking

Designed to navigate rough roads and tight streets, the HF Deluxe offers a lightweight chassis with strong ground clearance.

Technical ParameterSpecification
Kerb Weight110 kg – 112 kg
Ground Clearance165 mm
Saddle Height805 mm
Wheelbase1,235 mm
Front SuspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear SuspensionSwingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Brakes (Front & Rear)130 mm Drum Brakes with IBS
Tyre Size2.75 - 18 (Front & Rear)

Available Colour Options

The Hero HF Deluxe is available in 5 attractive colour schemes:

  • Canvas Black
  • Black Grey Stripe
  • Candy Blazing Red
  • Black Nexus Blue
  • Sports Red Black

Market Competitors and Alternatives

In the competitive 100cc commuter segment, the Hero HF Deluxe competes directly against:

  1. Honda Shine 100
  2. TVS Radeon
  3. TVS Sport
  4. Bajaj Platina 100
  5. Hero Splendor Plus

Summary Verdict: Should You Buy It?

The Hero HF Deluxe is an ideal choice for buyers looking for an affordable, hassle-free commuter bike with outstanding fuel economy and reliable engine longevity. Low service costs and widespread spare parts availability make it one of the most cost-effective two-wheelers for everyday use in urban and rural environments.

Hero HF Deluxe Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    97.2 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.02 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.05 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    112 kg
View All HF Deluxe SpecsView specs icon

Hero HF Deluxe Videos

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Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe flex-fuel launched
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Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe flex-fuel launched

Hero HF Deluxe Variants

Hero HF Deluxe price starts at ₹ 55,992 and goes up to ₹ 66,382 (Ex-showroom). Hero HF Deluxe comes in 4 variants. Hero HF Deluxe's top variant is I3S Cast OBD2B.
4 Variants Available
HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B
₹59,792*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
HF Deluxe Self Cast OBD2B
₹64,999*
97.2 cc
85 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero HF Deluxe Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Flex-fuel vehicles debut in India with Maruti and Hero, while Tata Motors plans its own model, boosting alternative fuel adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
Petrol and diesel prices have risen again, marking four hikes in two weeks, burdening consumers and transport operators.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Nov 2025
This guide helps commuters choose between third-party and comprehensive bike insurance, emphasizing factors like costs, coverage, and risks.Read Full Story

Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

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Hero HF Deluxe comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe image
Rs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero HF 100Hero HF 100 imageRs. 59,489Onwards
4.83
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes109 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyHF DeluxeVSHF 100
Hero HF Deluxe ProHero HF Deluxe Pro imageRs. 69,235Onwards
4.4106
97.2 cc8 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes--DiscDrumAlloyHF DeluxeVSHF Deluxe Pro
Hero HF Deluxe Flex FuelHero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel imageRs. 72,792Onwards
51
97.2 cc-8.3 NmCommuter Bikes112.5 kg1965 mm---HF DeluxeVSHF Deluxe Flex Fuel
TVS Star City PlusTVS Star City Plus imageRs. 72,200Onwards
4.4101
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1984 mmDiscDrumAlloyHF DeluxeVSStar City Plus
TVS RadeonTVS Radeon imageRs. 55,100Onwards
4.7103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes113 kg2025 mmDiscDrumAlloyHF DeluxeVSRadeon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 NeonBajaj Pulsar 125 Neon imageRs. 68,077Onwards
4.92
124.4 cc11.8 PS10.8 NmCommuter Bikes142 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyHF DeluxeVSPulsar 125 Neon

Hero HF Deluxe Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

Hero MotoCorp has launched the more affordable variant of the HF Deluxe BS 6 motorcycle in the Indian market. The new HF Deluxe gets a kick-starter instead of the electric-start feature.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp registers 83% decline in sales during May)

The Hero HF Delux is already one of the most-selling entry-level motorcycles in the country and at such a significant lower pricing, it is poised to gain even more popularity.

Like the rest of the HF Deluxe range, even it gets the same 100 cc single-cylinder engine which features fuel-injection technology. The company claims that with this switch, there has been 9% increment in the overall fuel-efficiency of the bike. At the same time, the overall power output has gone down slightly to 7.49 PS as against 8.36 PS on the previous BS 4-spec motorcycle. The peak torque rating of 8.05 Nm remains unchanged but the torque now arrives higher in the rev range at 6,000 rpm.

(Also Read: After historic April low, May hints gradual recovery for auto sector amid crisis)

As per official claims, the engine now also delivers better performance and is about 6% quicker in terms of acceleration. The bike also gets company's i3S (idle start-stop system) technology.

Apart from the kick-start feature, the rest of the bike remains identical to the electric-start variants which were launched previously.

 

The Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6 locks horns with the Bajaj CT100 motorcycle which continues to remain the most affordable offering in the segment at a retail price tag of 41,293.*

*Ex-showroom

Hero HF Deluxe Images

Hero HF Deluxe Image 1
Hero HF Deluxe Image 2
Hero HF Deluxe Image 3
Hero HF Deluxe Image 4
Hero HF Deluxe Image 5
Hero HF Deluxe Image 6

Hero HF Deluxe Colours

Hero HF Deluxe is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black Grey Stripe
Candy Blazing Red
Black Nexus Blue
Canvas Black
Sports Red Black
Canvas black

Hero HF Deluxe Alternatives

Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100

59,489
HF DeluxevsHF 100
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235
HF DeluxevsHF Deluxe Pro
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

72,792
HF DeluxevsHF Deluxe Flex Fuel
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
HF DeluxevsStar City Plus
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
HF DeluxevsRadeon
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
HF DeluxevsSport

Hero HF Deluxe User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4Features
4.4Safety
4.4Design
4.8Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Hero HF Deluxe User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Hero HF Deluxe for its impressive mileage, reliability, and low maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for daily commuting. However, some mention drawbacks related to safety features and design.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent mileage (around 70 kmpl)
  • check circle iconReliable engine performance
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconComfortable for daily commuting

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks modern features like a digital meter
  • warning iconDrum brakes can be weak
  • warning iconVibrations noticeable at high speeds
  • warning iconBasic design feels outdated
  • warning iconCold starting issues reported in winter

User Reviews

Best in the World
The Hero HF Deluxe is a popular commuter motorcycle in India, well known for its excellent fuel efficiency and affordable pricing. It is a reliable and practical choice for everyday riding
By: Aashish Kumar kanti (Jan 16, 2026)
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Best Choice for Students
I use it for my milk delivery business. The Hero HF Deluxe carries load easily and the mileage remains steady at 65. It's a tough bike that works hard every day. Very satisfied.
By: Sameer Joshi (Jan 7, 2026)
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Smooth and Reliable
No other bike can match the economy of Hero HF Deluxe. I saved 2000 rupees on petrol this month compared to my old scooter. Braking is safe and the tubeless tyres give extra confidence.
By: Chirag Gupta (Jan 7, 2026)
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Great for Small Business
My brother gifted me this bike. It is very easy to ride in heavy traffic. The gears are smooth and it doesn't heat up. Perfect for someone looking for a simple, no-nonsense motorcycle.
By: Kavita Krishnan (Jan 7, 2026)
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Build Quality Issues
Disappointed with the build quality of my new Hero HF Deluxe. The chain cover makes a lot of noise and the paint on the tank is already fading. Engine feels very weak with a pillion rider.
By: Nitin Saxena (Jan 7, 2026)
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Hero HF Deluxe Related News

Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel get discount of upto 4,000
15 Jun 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 23: Renault Triber facelift launched, MG Cyberster launch date confirmed, Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched
24 Jul 2025
Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka
26 Apr 2025
The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
2 Feb 2024
The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
20 Oct 2023
View all
 Hero HF Deluxe Related News
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Hero HF Deluxe Brochure

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Hero HF Deluxe Specifications and Features

Max Power8.02 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.05 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage70 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed85 kmph
View all HF Deluxe specs and features

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