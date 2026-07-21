The Hero HF Deluxe remains one of India's most trusted, fuel-efficient, and budget-friendly entry-level commuter motorcycles. Built for daily city travel and rugged rural commutes, this 100cc motorcycle combines low maintenance costs with exceptional fuel economy.

Hero HF Deluxe Price in India

The Hero HF Deluxe ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 55,992 for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 66,382 for the top-spec variant.

Variant-wise Price List

Variant Starting System Key Feature Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B Electric Start All-black theme, Alloy wheels Rs. 55,992 HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Kick Start Standard styling, Alloy wheels Rs. 59,792 HF Deluxe Self Cast OBD2B Self & Kick Start Electric start, Alloy wheels Rs. 64,999 HF Deluxe i3S Cast OBD2B Self & Kick Start i3S engine idle start-stop technology Rs. 66,382

(Note: On-road prices vary by location depending on local RTO registration charges, insurance costs, and state taxes.)

Engine Performance and Power Output

At the heart of the Hero HF Deluxe is a 97.2 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine compliant with OBD2B emission norms.

Maximum Power: 8.02 PS @ 8,000 rpm

8.02 PS @ 8,000 rpm Maximum Torque: 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm

8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Transmission: 4-speed manual gearbox (all-up shift pattern)

4-speed manual gearbox (all-up shift pattern) Top Speed: 85 kmph

The engine is tuned for smooth power delivery in stop-and-go city traffic, minimising gear changes during low-speed commutes.

Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency is the strongest selling point of the HF Deluxe.

Claimed Mileage: 65 to 70 kmpl

65 to 70 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 9.6 Litres

9.6 Litres Estimated Riding Range: 600+ km on a full tank

The top variant features Hero’s proprietary i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), which automatically shuts off the engine when idling at traffic signals and restarts it upon pulling the clutch, saving extra fuel during urban riding.

Key Features and Design Highlights

i3S Technology: Intelligently reduces fuel consumption in city traffic.

Intelligently reduces fuel consumption in city traffic. Integrated Braking System (IBS): Ensures safer stopping distances by applying braking force to both wheels simultaneously when the rear brake lever is pressed.

Ensures safer stopping distances by applying braking force to both wheels simultaneously when the rear brake lever is pressed. Tubeless Tyres with Alloy Wheels: Enhances convenience during puncture situations.

Enhances convenience during puncture situations. Long Comfortable Seat: Saddle height of 805 mm and plush cushioning provide ergonomically comfortable seating for both rider and pillion.

Saddle height of 805 mm and plush cushioning provide ergonomically comfortable seating for both rider and pillion. Maintenance-Free Battery: Reduces regular upkeep hassle and ensures reliable electric starting.

Dimensions, Suspension, and Braking

Designed to navigate rough roads and tight streets, the HF Deluxe offers a lightweight chassis with strong ground clearance.

Technical Parameter Specification Kerb Weight 110 kg – 112 kg Ground Clearance 165 mm Saddle Height 805 mm Wheelbase 1,235 mm Front Suspension Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Rear Suspension Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Brakes (Front & Rear) 130 mm Drum Brakes with IBS Tyre Size 2.75 - 18 (Front & Rear)

Available Colour Options

The Hero HF Deluxe is available in 5 attractive colour schemes:

Canvas Black

Black Grey Stripe

Candy Blazing Red

Black Nexus Blue

Sports Red Black

Market Competitors and Alternatives

In the competitive 100cc commuter segment, the Hero HF Deluxe competes directly against:

Honda Shine 100 TVS Radeon TVS Sport Bajaj Platina 100 Hero Splendor Plus

Summary Verdict: Should You Buy It?

The Hero HF Deluxe is an ideal choice for buyers looking for an affordable, hassle-free commuter bike with outstanding fuel economy and reliable engine longevity. Low service costs and widespread spare parts availability make it one of the most cost-effective two-wheelers for everyday use in urban and rural environments.