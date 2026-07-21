Hero HF Deluxe Key Specs
- Engine97.2 cc
- Mileage70 kmpl
- Power8.02 ps
- Speed85 kmph
- Max Torque8.05 Nm
- Kerb Weight112 kg
The Hero HF Deluxe remains one of India's most trusted, fuel-efficient, and budget-friendly entry-level commuter motorcycles. Built for daily city travel and rugged rural commutes, this 100cc motorcycle combines low maintenance costs with exceptional fuel economy.
The Hero HF Deluxe ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 55,992 for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 66,382 for the top-spec variant.
Variant Starting System Key Feature Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) HF Deluxe All Black OBD2B Electric Start All-black theme, Alloy wheels Rs. 55,992 HF Deluxe Kick Cast OBD2B Kick Start Standard styling, Alloy wheels Rs. 59,792 HF Deluxe Self Cast OBD2B Self & Kick Start Electric start, Alloy wheels Rs. 64,999 HF Deluxe i3S Cast OBD2B Self & Kick Start i3S engine idle start-stop technology Rs. 66,382
(Note: On-road prices vary by location depending on local RTO registration charges, insurance costs, and state taxes.)
At the heart of the Hero HF Deluxe is a 97.2 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine compliant with OBD2B emission norms.
The engine is tuned for smooth power delivery in stop-and-go city traffic, minimising gear changes during low-speed commutes.
Fuel efficiency is the strongest selling point of the HF Deluxe.
The top variant features Hero’s proprietary i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), which automatically shuts off the engine when idling at traffic signals and restarts it upon pulling the clutch, saving extra fuel during urban riding.
Designed to navigate rough roads and tight streets, the HF Deluxe offers a lightweight chassis with strong ground clearance.
|Technical Parameter
|Specification
|Kerb Weight
|110 kg – 112 kg
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Saddle Height
|805 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,235 mm
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Rear Suspension
|Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Brakes (Front & Rear)
|130 mm Drum Brakes with IBS
|Tyre Size
|2.75 - 18 (Front & Rear)
The Hero HF Deluxe is available in 5 attractive colour schemes:
In the competitive 100cc commuter segment, the Hero HF Deluxe competes directly against:
The Hero HF Deluxe is an ideal choice for buyers looking for an affordable, hassle-free commuter bike with outstanding fuel economy and reliable engine longevity. Low service costs and widespread spare parts availability make it one of the most cost-effective two-wheelers for everyday use in urban and rural environments.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero HF 100
|Rs. 59,489Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|109 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|HF DeluxeVSHF 100
|Hero HF Deluxe Pro
|Rs. 69,235Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|HF DeluxeVSHF Deluxe Pro
|Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
|Rs. 72,792Onwards
|97.2 cc
|-
|8.3 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112.5 kg
|1965 mm
|-
|-
|-
|HF DeluxeVSHF Deluxe Flex Fuel
|TVS Star City Plus
|Rs. 72,200Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1984 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|HF DeluxeVSStar City Plus
|TVS Radeon
|Rs. 55,100Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|HF DeluxeVSRadeon
|Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
|Rs. 68,077Onwards
|124.4 cc
|11.8 PS
|10.8 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|142 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|HF DeluxeVSPulsar 125 Neon
Hero MotoCorp has launched the more affordable variant of the HF Deluxe BS 6 motorcycle in the Indian market. The new HF Deluxe gets a kick-starter instead of the electric-start feature.
The Hero HF Delux is already one of the most-selling entry-level motorcycles in the country and at such a significant lower pricing, it is poised to gain even more popularity.
Like the rest of the HF Deluxe range, even it gets the same 100 cc single-cylinder engine which features fuel-injection technology. The company claims that with this switch, there has been 9% increment in the overall fuel-efficiency of the bike. At the same time, the overall power output has gone down slightly to 7.49 PS as against 8.36 PS on the previous BS 4-spec motorcycle. The peak torque rating of 8.05 Nm remains unchanged but the torque now arrives higher in the rev range at 6,000 rpm.
As per official claims, the engine now also delivers better performance and is about 6% quicker in terms of acceleration. The bike also gets company's i3S (idle start-stop system) technology.
Apart from the kick-start feature, the rest of the bike remains identical to the electric-start variants which were launched previously.
The Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6 locks horns with the Bajaj CT100 motorcycle which continues to remain the most affordable offering in the segment at a retail price tag of ₹41,293.*
*Ex-showroom
Hero HF Deluxe is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Hero HF Deluxe for its impressive mileage, reliability, and low maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for daily commuting. However, some mention drawbacks related to safety features and design.
|Max Power
|8.02 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|97.2 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
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