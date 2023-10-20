2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for

Hero MotoCorp recently announced a host of offers across its two-wheeler range for the festive season. Under the Grand Festival of Trust (GIFT), the company has rolled out discounts, special finance schemes, incentives and more. Moreover, each Hero two-wheeler gets individualised offers that can be availed at the dealership at the time of purchase.

So, if you are in the market to bring a new Hero motorcycle or scooter home. Now would be a good time to consider the same. With popular selling models like the Hero HF Deluxe, the company has rolled out several special offers to make it more value-friendly this festive season. Let’s take a look at the offers available on the 2023 Hero HF Deluxe.

Also Read : 2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Offers available this festive season

2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Festive Offers

Under Hero GIFT, the 2023 Hero HF Deluxe commuter motorcycle can be had with a cash discount of up to ₹2,100 and an exchange bonus of ₹1,000. The two-wheeler giant has also extended its ‘Buy Now, Pay In 2024’ scheme to the motorcycle, which allows customers to purchase the bike now, while EMIs will begin from next year onwards.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero HF Deluxe ₹ 47,385 - 58,100* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Bajaj Platina 100 ₹ 46,816 - 65,952* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers TVS XL100 ₹ 39,990 - 54,009* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers TVS Sport ₹ 46,375 - 64,635* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda CD 110 Dream ₹ 49,336 - 73,400* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Yamaha MT-15 ₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Furthermore, Hero customers also get finance options with interest rates starting from 6.99 per cent. The company has also made cash-based EMIs possible for convenient repayment, while there are Aadhar-linked loan schemes for easy financing.

The Hero HF Deluxe continues with the same mechanicals powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine and is one of the most affordable motorcycles on sale

2023 Hero HF Deluxe: What you need to know

The Hero HF Deluxe is one of the most popular 100 cc motorcycles and contributes to a major chunk of the brand’s overall volumes after models like the Splendor and Passion series. The HF Deluxe is fairly loaded on the feature front with alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, a USB charger and i3S technology for achieving higher fuel efficiency. The bike also gets a five-year warranty and five free services as standard.

Power on the Hero HF Deluxe comes from the familiar 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The 2023 edition was updated to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms bringing an OBD2 device for real-time emission data and E20 fuel compliance. Other components include telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, drum brakes at either end and a halogen headlamp.

The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is offered with a host of colour options and the bike was recently launched in the Black Canvas Edition with new colour schemes - Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red. Prices for the HF Deluxe start at ₹59,998, going up to ₹68,768 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it one of the most affordable motorcycles on sale in the country. The commuter takes on the Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina in the segment.

First Published Date: