2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Offers Available This Festive Season

2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Offers available this festive season

Hero MotoCorp recently rolled out special offers this festive season under the Grand Festival of Trust (GIFT) campaign. The company is offering a host of special discounts, benefits and finance schemes across its popular two-wheeler range. And here’s a breakdown of the offers that you can get on the 2023 Hero Splendor Plus, one of the most popular-selling commuter motorcycles in the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 20:24 PM
2023 Hero Splendor Plus
The 2023 Hero Splendor Plus gets low interest rates; buy now, pay in 2024, and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000
The 2023 Hero Splendor Plus gets low interest rates; buy now, pay in 2024, and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000

2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Festive Offers

Hero MotoCorp is offering its “Buy Now and Pay In 2024’ on the Splendor Plus motorcycle. This allows customers to purchase the commuter this festive season, while the EMIs will only begin from 2024 onwards.

Moreover, customers can avail of a low-interest rate starting at 6.99 per cent, while there’s an exchange bonus of up to 3,000. Potential buyers also get to avail of Aadhar-based loan schemes and cash EMI options that offer more convenience to buyers.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp rolls out special offers for festive season. Xoom, Splendor get updates

2023 Hero Splendor Plus
The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox
The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox

Hero Splendor Plus: All you need to know

The Hero Splendor Plus remains one of the popular offerings in the 100-110 cc segment and is one of the longest-selling model names. Power comes from the 97.2 cc air-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine tuned for 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

The bike is underpinned by a double cradle frame while suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic dual shock absorber with 5-step adjustability. Braking performance comes from 130 mm drum brakes at either end and the bike also gets an Integrated Braking System (IBS).

On the feature front, the Hero Splendor Plus comes with 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, a halogen headlamp, an electric self-start with a kick-starter, and a 9.8-litre fuel tank. The commuter also comes with i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency and a side-stand indicator. The bike gets a 785 mm seat height with a ground clearance of 165 mm and a kerb weight of 112 kg.

The Hero Splendor Plus is available in 14 colour options. This includes monotone and dual-tone colours as well as canvas stripes on the black base colour. The motorcycle is priced from 75,141 for the drum brake variant, going up to 77,986 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is available in four variants in total.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2023, 20:24 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Splendor Plus Hero Splendor Hero MotoCorp Hero bike

