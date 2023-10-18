HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp rolls out special offers for festive season. Xoom, Splendor get updates

Hero MotoCorp has announced the second edition of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust - bringing model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers. The maiden GIFT campaign was announced in 2022 and the company has decided to continue bringing offers under the same this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2023, 19:16 PM
Hero Super Splendor
The Hero GIFT brings model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers
Under Hero GIFT 2023, the company is introducing new colours on the manufacturer’s scooter range. The Hero Xoom LX variant will now be available in Pearl White Silver, while the Pleasure LX gets a new Matte Vernier Grey and the Pleasure XC variant gets the new Teal Blue and Matte Black shades. Meanwhile, the Hero Pleasure VX will be available in the new Matte Black and Pearl Silver White colours, while the Destini Prime scooter gets Nexus Blue, Pearl Silver White, and Noble Red shades. The more expensive Hero Destini XTEC gets the new Pearl Silver White shade.

Also Read : Okaya EV offers free roadside assistance and accessories during festive season

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom LX variant will now be available in Pearl White Silver
With respect to motorcycles, the Hero HF Deluxe gets the Canvas stripe paint scheme, while the Super Splendor XTEC gets the new Matt Nexus Blue shade. The Splendor+ and Splendor+ XTEC get new trims as well. Furthermore, the Hero Passion+ and Passion XTEC will be available in new Black Grey and Matte Axis Grey colours.

Commenting on the festive offers, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero GIFT program is a gesture of gratitude to commemorate the unwavering trust that customers have reposed in us. As a much-loved household brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in bringing the best for our customers. Through the GIFT program, we aim to offer an exciting range of motorcycles and scooters with attractive finance schemes and low-interest rates that will empower the customers to bring home iconic Hero products."

Also Read : Ola Electric offers basket of benefits on its electric scooters for festive season

Watch: Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing

With respect to festive offers, Hero MotoCorp is offering a cash bonus of up to 5,500 and an exchange bonus of up to 3,000, across its model range. The two-wheeler giant has also announced the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2024’ finance scheme allowing customers a more flexible payment option. Lastly, customers can also avail of vehicle loans with interest rates starting from 6.99 per cent. The loans will also be free from hypothecation fees, while customers can avail of Aadhar-based loans and cash EMI options.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 19:16 PM IST
TAGS: Hero GIFT Hero MotoCorp Hero Splendor Hero Passion Hero Xoo Hero Grand Indian Festival of Trust

