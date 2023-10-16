Ola offers basket of benefits on its electric scooters for festive season

Ola Electric is offering a basket of benefits to its customers starting today, October 16. The offer, called Bharat EV Fest, offers discounts and benefits ranging from warranty on battery of its electric scooters to exchange as well as referral benefits. The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer is also offering prizes on test rides of its electric scooters this month. Ola has not specified if these offers will be carried forward in coming months as well.

Ola Electric's discounts and benefits include five years' warranty on batteries. The 5-year extended battery warranty is being offered with the all new S1 Pro - 2nd Gen electric scooter. For S1 Air electric scooters, Ola is offering 50 per cent discount on 5-year extended warranty on its battery. Ola usually offers warranty of up to three years on its EV batteries.

Ola Electric has also announced that it will offer up to ₹10,000 discount on vehicle exchange. The EV maker said that anyone looking to exchange a petrol scooter can avail this benefit while buying the Ola S1. The S1 electric scooter is priced between ₹85,099 and ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The exchange offer will be valid afterOla Electric personnel checks the old petrol scooter following which they will provide customers with a quote.

Ola Electric is also offering benefits such as lucky prizes for customers taking test rides of its EVs. The EV maker said they will offer the Ola S1 X+ electric scooter for free to one lucky winner everyday. Besides this, Ola Electric customers can also refer someone to buy its S1 model and win rewards. There are discounts of up to ₹7,500 as well on select cards while buying one Ola Electric scooter.

Ola Electric has recently started deliveries of the S1 Pro Gen2 electric scooter in India. The Ola S1 Pro Gen2 was launched in August this year for ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and received major changes including a comprehensively updated chassis, revised motor and battery pack, as well as new tech onboard. Ola Electric says deliveries of the S1 Pro Gen2 have begun in over 100 cities with more markets to follow soon.

