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Hero HF Deluxe vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Passion pro
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 55,992₹ 65,740
Mileage70 kmpl68.21 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc113.2 cc
Power8.02 PS PS9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Suspension View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
1965 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1270 mm
Height
1045 mm1113 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg117 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm799 mm
Width
720 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc113 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir Cooled, 4 - stroke
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedConstant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin shox
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersConventional fork
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,88883,025
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99269,475
RTO
3,6605,858
Insurance
6,2365,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4161,784
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 23: Renault Triber facelift launched, MG Cyberster launch date confirmed, Hero HF Deluxe Pro launched
24 Jul 2025
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
29 Jul 2023
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
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8 Aug 2026
Hero has continued its association with its long-standing distributor, Abans Auto, in Sri Lanka
Hero launches Xoom 110, Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, & HF Deluxe in Sri Lanka
26 Apr 2025
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
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  News

Latest Videos

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Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
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