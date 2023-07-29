HT Auto
Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here's what you can get instead

Hero MotoCorp has silently removed the Passion Pro commuter motorcycle from its website. Dealerships have also confirmed the unavailability of the motorcycle. It’s unclear at the moment if the discontinuation is temporary or permanent. Meanwhile, those wanting to get the Passion motorcycle need not worry. Hero is still retailing the Passion XTEC and the more accessible Passion Plus commuters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020

The Hero Passion Pro retailed for around 85,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and was available with drum and front disc variants. The motorcycle was powered by a 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 9 bhp and 9.89 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The motorcycle was a top-seller after the Splendor in the company’s range.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp to bring Zero electric motorcycles to India. Will be locally built

Meanwhile, the Hero Passion XTEC is the more feature-equipped version of the Passion Pro. The bike gets an LED headlamp, a digital instrument console, and Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. The Passion XTEC also gets USB charging and a side-stand cut-off sensor. It gets the same 113.2 cc engine as the Passion Pro. What’s also noteworthy is the Passion XTEC is priced more attractively from 80,038 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.

However, if you require a simpler no-frills commuter, the recently launched Hero Passion Plus serves the purpose. The bike draws power from a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The Passion Plus gets a semi-digital instrument console, a side-stand cut-off sensor, USB charging, and Hero’s i3S start/stop technology for enhanced fuel saving. The Passion Plus is also more affordable at 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR 210 gets a launch date. What you need to know

Considering the Passion Plus was revived based on public demand, it’s likely that the motorcycle along with the Passion XTEC served a customer needs better, while the Passion Pro seemed like a pricey proposition. It also overlapped with the Hero Super Splendor 125 that’s more attractively priced at 84,428 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Hero Passion Pro Hero Passion Plus Hero Passion XTEC Hero MotoCorp

