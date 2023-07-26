Hero Karizma XMR 210 gets a launch date. What you need to know

Hero MotoCorp has dropped the launch date for the return of its “legendary" Karizma motorcycle. The Indian two-wheeler giant is all set to bring back the Karizma nameplate in an all-new avatar and the new offering is set to be launched on August 29, 2023. Hero trademarked the ‘Karizma XMR 210’ nameplate earlier this year and we recently showed you the design patent as well, revealing more details about the upcoming offering.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 was showcased to dealers earlier this year in a production-ready stage and the motorcycle will be another addition to the brand’s new premium business strategy. The Hero Karizma was one of the strongest nameplates from the manufacturer in the last decade. The company certainly hopes to capitalise on the same with the new motorcycle that is expected to replicate similar qualities as its predecessor.

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR 210 design patent leaked, launch around festive season

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 promises a sharp design, full-fairing and a trellis frame underneath the bodywork

The leaked patent design revealed more details about the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 including the sharply styled fairing, muscular fuel tank, raised clip-on handlebars, digital instrument console, alloy wheels and more. The bike will also get split seats and grab rails, while the motorcycle is expected to get a trellis frame underneath the bodywork, a first for Hero MotoCorp.

Power is expected to come from a newly-developed 210 cc single-cylinder motor with liquid cooling. The engine is likely to develop between 25-30 bhp, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect to see telescopic front forks, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS as well.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is also expected to have Bluetooth connectivity with navigation, all-LED lighting, and more. The Karizma will be sold via Hero’s new premium 2.0 dealer network sharing space with the Harley-Davidson X440 for now and possibly the Nightster 440 in the future. The new Karizma will reignite its rivalry with the Bajaj Pulsar F250, and also take on the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 and Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 in the segment.

First Published Date: