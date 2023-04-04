Is Hero planning to bring back the Karizma? What we know so far

The Hero Karizma was once the flagship offering from Hero MotoCorp. While the motorcycle has been discontinued, it still enjoys a cult following.
It now seems Hero MotoCorp might be reviving the Karizma moniker for an all-new motorcycle, which is said to be under development.
Hero has filed two trademarks for Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210, which hints at an all-new entry sports motorcycle in the making.
The Karizma XMR 210 name also indicates that a new 210 cc engine will power the motorcycle. The original Karizma R and Karizma ZMR used a 223 cc air-cooled motor.
It’s unclear if the new 210 cc engine will be air-cooled but reports suggest liquid cooling is a possibility and that would translate to more power on the motorcycle.
Much like the erstwhile Hero Karizma ZMR, the new Karizma XMR is expected to be a fully-faired offering.
The Hero Honda Karizma was originally launched in 2003 and was a hot favourite for many aspiring riders. The Karizma R arrived in 2007 with cosmetic upgrades, while the full-faired Karizma ZMR arrived in 2009 with fuel injection.
Following Hero and Honda parting ways, the Karizma received its next major overhaul in 2014 with the design inspired by Hero’s new American partner Erik Buell Racing (EBR). Sales dipped soon after with the bland styling finding fewer takers.
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is likely to be the brand’s new flagship, at least till the larger capacity XPulse and other motorcycles hit the showrooms later in the decade.