Hero Karizma XMR 210 design patent leaked, launch around festive season

Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring back the Karizma nameplate with an all-new motorcycle and the upcoming offering will be the brand’s new flagship motorcycle. The Hero Karizma XMR 210 name was leaked earlier this year through trademarks and now the design patent for the motorcycle has been leaked as well. The Karizma XMR 210 will be a fully-faired motorcycle, taking on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Bajaj Pulsar F250, and more in the segment.

18 Jul 2023, 15:02 PM
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 design patent reveals new details about the styling, features, and hardware on the motorcycle
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 design patent reveals new details about the styling, features, and hardware on the motorcycle

The design patent reveals a great deal about the Hero Karizma XMR 210. The design language is aggressive with sharp lines across the side panels. Also notable are the raised clip-on handlebars, split grab rails, sporty-looking two-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. The motorcycle is expected to get a single-piece headlamp at the front and the bike is expected to come with LED lighting all over.

The Hero Karizma remains an iconic motorcycle in the brand's history and the revival would be a big step in the manufacturer's premium motorcycle strategy
The newly leaked pictures show Karizma’s aggressive design with a chiselled front end and sharp side panels. Notably, the fuel tank looks large but it too seems to get cuts and creases followed by a two-piece seat. There’s a set of grabrails as well at the rear. The bike has been spotted testing quite a few times and one of its previously leaked images also came from a dealer-exclusive event.

The design patent also reveals a trellis frame underneath the bodywork on the Karizma 210. This will be a first for Hero MotoCorp and will be complemented with a box swingarm. The bike does get telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, which does promise a competitive price tag on the motorcycle. This should give the bike some good cornering ability, while the set-up could be tuned to balance between dynamics and comfort, much like the original Karizma. However, USD front forks would’ve been a nicer addition to the motorcycle, especially considering the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets them too.

Braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS is most likely to be standard. The upcoming bike is also expected to arrive with an-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and possibly vehicle telematics via a smartphone app.

Power on the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to come from a newly-developed 210 cc single-cylinder engine. This motor could churn out between 25-30 bhp, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Prices, like we said, would be competitive, and could be around 1.70-1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hopes are high for the new Karizma as the nameplate enjoys a massive recall in the Indian market. It will also play a significant role in pushing Hero MotoCorp’s premium two-wheeler business strategy that kicked off with the Xoom 110, followed by the Xtreme 160R 4V. The Karizma XMR 210 will be sold through the company’s new premium 2.0 dealerships and will share the roof with the Harley-Davidson X440, also built by Hero MotoCorp.

