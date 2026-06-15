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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Splendor+ And Hf Deluxe Flex Fuel Get Discount Of Upto 4,000

Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel get discount of upto 4,000

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2026, 16:50 pm
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  • Hero MotoCorp offers the Splendor+ Flex at 78,710 and HF Deluxe Flex at 68,792 until July 2026.

Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe
Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe are the only Flex Fuel models that the company is selling right now in the market.
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Hero MotoCorp has announced limited-period benefits on its recently launched E85-compliant Flex-fuel commuter motorcycles, the Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex. Customers can now avail a discount of 4,000 on both models, making the ethanol-compatible motorcycles even more affordable.

Effective prices reduced

With the latest offer applied, the Hero Splendor+ Flex is now available at an effective ex-showroom price of 78,710, while the HF Deluxe Flex can be purchased for 68,792 (ex-showroom). The promotional offer is valid until July 2026.

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The revised pricing narrows the gap between the flex-fuel and standard E20-compatible variants. The Splendor+ Flex now costs only 1,153 more than its E20 counterpart, while the HF Deluxe Flex is actually priced 1,650 lower than the comparable E20 HF Deluxe i3S Cast variant.

Designed to run on up to E85 petrol

Both motorcycles are powered by Hero's familiar 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine, which has been re-engineered to operate on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. In the E85 specification, the engine develops 8.6 hp at 8,000 rpm and 8.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

To ensure compatibility with higher ethanol concentrations, Hero has introduced updates including revised ECU calibration, a new fuel pump and an upgraded secondary fuel filter.

Also Read : 3 E85-ready motorcycles you can buy in India right now

Features and equipment

Apart from the flex-fuel-specific hardware, both motorcycles receive a new digi-analogue instrument cluster that offers a more modern display while retaining the familiar layout. Hero has also added a side-stand engine cut-off function to improve rider safety, and both models continue to come equipped with tubeless tyres as standard.

The Splendor+ Flex Fuel further benefits from Hero's i3S idle stop-start technology, which automatically shuts off the engine at traffic stops and restarts it when the clutch is engaged, helping improve fuel efficiency in urban conditions.

Suspension and braking

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel retains its tubular double-cradle frame along with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers featuring two-step preload adjustability. Braking is handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends, complemented by an integrated braking system for improved stability during braking. The motorcycle continues to use a four-speed constant mesh gearbox paired with a multiplate wet clutch.

The Splendor+ Flex Fuel also carries forward its existing mechanical package. It rides on alloy wheels and features telescopic front forks and five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. The commuter motorcycle continues to be underpinned by a tubular double-cradle chassis and employs a four-speed constant mesh transmission with a multiplate wet clutch.

Availability

Hero MotoCorp will initially retail the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel and Splendor+ Flex Fuel in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra from July 2026, with a phased expansion to additional markets expected in the coming months.

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First Published Date: 15 Jun 2026, 16:50 pm IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Flex Fuel

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