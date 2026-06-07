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HERO Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

₹82,810*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1679
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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Price:

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is priced at Rs. 82,810 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel?

The Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel colour options?

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel?

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel?

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel rivals are Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Glamour, Hero Glamour XTEC, Hero Super Splendor XTEC.

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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Variants

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel price starts at ₹ 82,810 .
1 Variant Available
Splendor Plus Flex Fuel STD
₹82,810*
97.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Jun 2026
The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel offers advanced features and environmental benefits, priced ₹2,500 higher than the standard variant.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel offers petrol and ethanol compatibility, priced Rs 2,500 more, promoting greener mobility solutions.Read Full Story

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Splendor Plus Flex Fuel.
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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel image
Rs. 82,810Onwards-97.2 cc-8.3 NmCommuter Bikes113 kg2000 mm---
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor Plus Flex FuelVSSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41479
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloySplendor Plus Flex FuelVSSplendor Plus
Hero GlamourHero Glamour imageRs. 81,063Onwards
4.69
125 cc10.53 PS10.4 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor Plus Flex FuelVSGlamour
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.46
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor Plus Flex FuelVSGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloySplendor Plus Flex FuelVSSuper Splendor XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Images

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Image 1

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Colours

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black
Black

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Check OffersCheck Offers
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check OffersCheck Offers
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsSplendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,691 - 78,074
Check OffersCheck Offers
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsPassion Plus
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Check OffersCheck Offers
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsGlamour
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Check OffersCheck Offers
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Check OffersCheck Offers
Splendor Plus Flex FuelvsSuper Splendor XTEC

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Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Specifications and Features

Max Power8.5 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Splendor Plus Flex Fuel specs and features

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