Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Price:

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is priced at Rs. 82,810 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel?

The Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel colour options?

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel?

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel?

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel rivals are Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Glamour, Hero Glamour XTEC, Hero Super Splendor XTEC.