Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel Key Specs
- Engine97.2 cc
- Power8.5 ps
- Max Torque8.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight113 kg
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is priced at Rs. 82,810 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant - STD.
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comes in one colour options: Black.
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel rivals are Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Glamour, Hero Glamour XTEC, Hero Super Splendor XTEC.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel
|Rs. 82,810Onwards
|-
|97.2 cc
|-
|8.3 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|2000 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor Plus Flex FuelVSSplendor Plus XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor Plus Flex FuelVSSplendor Plus
|Hero Glamour
|Rs. 81,063Onwards
|125 cc
|10.53 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|122 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor Plus Flex FuelVSGlamour
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor Plus Flex FuelVSGlamour XTEC
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Splendor Plus Flex FuelVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|8.5 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.3 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|97.2 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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