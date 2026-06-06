Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Price:

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs. 72,792 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel?

The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel colour options?

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel?

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.