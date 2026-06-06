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HERO HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

₹72,792*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1476
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Price:

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs. 72,792 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel?

The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel colour options?

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel?

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Variants

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel price starts at ₹ 72,792 .
1 Variant Available
HF Deluxe Flex Fuel STD
₹72,792*
97.2 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792, offering detailed EMI options for potential buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Maruti and Hero launch flex-fuel vehicles in India, with Tata Motors joining soon, promoting alternative fuel adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launched the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, compatible with eco-friendly E85 petrol, enhancing sustainability for riders.Read Full Story
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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Images

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Image 1

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Colours

Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black
Black

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Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Specifications and Features

Max Power8.5 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all HF Deluxe Flex Fuel specs and features

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