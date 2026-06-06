Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs. 72,792 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available in 1 variant - STD.
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes in one colour options: Black.
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|8.5 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.3 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|97.2 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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