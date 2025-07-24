In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs Sport Comparison