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Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Hero HF Deluxe or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). HF Deluxe engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
HF Deluxe vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf deluxe Sp 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 55,992₹ 89,748
Mileage70 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc123.94 cc
Power8.02 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
All Black OBD2B
₹55,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero HF Deluxe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
1965 mm2027 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1285 mm
Height
1045 mm1091 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg116 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm790 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,8881,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
55,99289,748
RTO
3,6607,179
Insurance
6,2366,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4162,222
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Alloy wheelsAffordableReliable

Cons

Lacks modern featuresNo disc brake as an option

HF Deluxe Comparison with other bikes

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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Sport
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs Splendor Plus XTEC

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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