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Honda SP 125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp 125 Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 89,748₹ 82,860
Mileage63 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc124.8 cc
Power10.87 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP 125 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2027 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg123 kg
Height
1091 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
785 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 AhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco IndicatorintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,38295,526
Ex-Showroom Price
89,74882,860
RTO
7,1796,560
Insurance
6,4556,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2222,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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SP 125 vs Shine
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125

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