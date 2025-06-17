In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Raider Comparison