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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Raider Vs Hero Xtreme 125r Vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Monthly Emi Comparison

TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Monthly EMI Comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 14 Sept 2026, 11:11 am
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TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are positioned in a segment, which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian market.

TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125
TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are positioned in a segment, which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian market.
TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125
TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are positioned in a segment, which is considered one of the most competitive motorcycle categories in the Indian market.
TVS Raider
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility

The 125 cc segment in the Indian motorcycle market has become the new entry-level category, which has been witnessing massive consumer traction over the last few years. This motorcycle segment is also witnessing a rapid surge in the number of products being introduced by various automakers. Consumers, especially young-generation buyers, have been showing more interest in this space as compared to the 100-110 cc segment, owing to the higher power output, better performance, more advanced technology-aided features, and higher value-for-money. TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are three of the bestselling products in this category.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Bajaj Pulsar N125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI these three motorcycles would command.

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TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the TVS Raider, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Bajaj Pulsar N125, we have considered the base and top-end variants of all three models. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available in a single variant only.

Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 24 months.

TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
TVS Raider Drum 83,9109.5%24 months 3,853
TVS Raider TFT DD 100,570 4,618
Hero Xtreme 125R IBS OBD2B 91,500 4,201
Hero Xtreme 125R Dual Channel ABS 108,300 4,973
Bajaj Pulsar N125 92,270 4,237

According to the calculation, the TVS Raider commands a monthly EMI between 3,853 and 4,618, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 125R commands a monthly EMI between 4,201 and 4,973, depending on the variants. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 commands a monthly EMI of 4,237.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 14 Sept 2026, 11:11 am IST
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TAGS: TVS Raider Hero Xtreme 125R Bajaj Pulsar N125

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