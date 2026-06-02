Oben Rorr Evo Key Specs
- Speed110 kmph
- Range180 km
- Charging1.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.4 kWh
- Motor Power9 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Oben Rorr Evo
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|250 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|140 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|180 km
|90 Minutes
|9 kW
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3000 W
|Rorr EvoVSRV400
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|Rorr EvoVSRV400 BRZ
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|Rorr EvoVSEvolve Z
|Odysse Electric Evoqis
|Rs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards
|64 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|140 km
|6 Hours
|3000 W
|Rorr EvoVSEvoqis
|Oben Rorr EZ
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|52 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|175 km
|2 Hours
|75000 W
|Rorr EvoVSRorr EZ
Oben Rorr Evo is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|9 kW
|Battery Capacity
|3.4 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|250 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|180 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|90 Minutes
|Max Speed
|110 kmph
Popular Oben Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Bikes