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OBEN Rorr Evo

₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2028
3.8
1
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Oben Rorr Evo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    110 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    180 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    1.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    9 kW
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Oben Rorr Evo Videos

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Oben Rorr Evo: What makes it special
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Oben Rorr Evo: What makes it special

Oben Rorr Evo Launched in India
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Oben Rorr Evo Launched in India

Oben Rorr Evo Variants

Oben Rorr Evo price starts at ₹ 99,999 .
1 Variant Available
Rorr Evo STD
₹99,999*
110 kmph
180 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Oben Rorr Evo Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 May 2026
Oben Electric's Rorr Evo electric motorcycle surpasses 25,000 bookings in 15 days, with deliveries starting June 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
The Oben Rorr Evo electric motorcycle, priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, offers financing options to help buyers manage payments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
The Oben Rorr Evo, an electric motorcycle, features a 9 kW motor, 180 km range, and aggressive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Oben Electric launches the Rorr Evo motorcycle in India, offering competitive pricing, advanced features, and strong performance specifications.Read Full Story

Oben Rorr Evo Visual Comparison

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Oben Rorr Evo comparison with similar Bikes

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Oben Rorr Evo Images

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Oben Rorr Evo Colours

Oben Rorr Evo is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Magnetic Black
Neutron Blue
Pulse Red
Photon White
Magnetic black

Oben Rorr Evo Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
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Odysse Electric Evoqis

1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs
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Oben Rorr EZ

Oben Rorr EZ

99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
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Rorr EvovsRorr EZ

Oben Rorr Evo User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
3Safety
4Design
4Value For Money
4Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect Best Option Bike
The bike looks beautiful and has a comfortable seating position. The seat height is well-balanced, making it easy and comfortable to ride in both city traffic and on highways. It offers a pleasant riding experience with good comfort for daily commutes as well as long-distance journeys.
By: Yogesh Barapatre (May 31, 2026)
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Oben Rorr Evo Related News

The Oben Rorr Evo has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
18 May 2026
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range.
Planning to buy Ober Rorr Evo? 5 facts you must know before spending money on it
1 May 2026
The Oben Rorr Evo is the newest electric streetfighter from the company, priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,24,999, ex-showroom
Oben Rorr Evo launched at 1.25 lakh with 180 km range, bookings now open
30 Apr 2026
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
7 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
View all
 Oben Rorr Evo Related News

Oben Rorr Evo Specifications and Features

Max Power9 kW
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque250 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range180 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time90 Minutes
Max Speed110 kmph
View all Rorr Evo specs and features

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