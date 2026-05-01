Planning to buy Ober Rorr Evo? 5 facts you must know before spending money on it
Oben Rorr Evo is available for booking at a token amount of ₹777, while deliveries are slated to commence from June 2026.
The Oben Rorr Evo is the latest entrant in the Indian electric motorcycle market. Also, it comes as the latest entrant in the Rorr lineup of Oben Electric. The new Oben Rorr Evo has been launched in the country at ₹124,999 (ex-showroom), with an introductory price of ₹99,000 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers. The electric bike is available in four colour options: Neutron Blue, Photon White, Magnetic Black, and Pulse Red.
Powering the new Oben Rorr Evo is a 9 kW electric motor taking juice from a 3.4 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain promises a range of up to 180 km on a single charge.
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If you have been planning to buy the Oben Rorr Evo, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts of the electric motorcycle.
Oben Rorr Evo: Priced aggressively
Oben Electric has priced the Oben Rorr Evo aggressively. The electric motorcycle has been priced at ₹124,999 (ex-showroom). However, the first 10,000 customers can purchase it at ₹99,000 (ex-showroom), which further amplifies its appeal to consumers.
Oben Rorr Evo: Bookings and delivery
Bookings for the Oben Rorr Evo electric bike have been opened across India. The interested buyers can book the EV at a token amount of ₹777. The OEM has stated that the deliveries will commence from June 2026.
Oben Rorr Evo: Practical daily commuter
Oben Rorr Evo has been designed as a practical electric motorcycle for regular commuting. It sports a projector headlamp with the signature front light. The bodywork looks muscular, giving the electric bike a distinct visual identity. The headlamp, side cowl, and sleek tail section give the bike a sculpted look. On the other hand, the compact footprint and long single seat give it a practical approach. It is available in four attractive colour options, which are Neutron Blue, Photon White, Magnetic Black, and Pulse Red.
Oben Rorr Evo: Features
The Oben Rorr Evo comes packing a 5.0-inch TFT display on the instrument cluster, which gets smartphone connectivity, navigation, ride data, call and message alerts, among others. The electric bike gets a host of safety features aided by advanced technology, which include fall detection with emergency alerts, unified brake assist, driver alert system, and geo-fencing.
Oben Rorr Evo: Powertrain
Powering the electric motorcycle is a 9 kW electric motor paired with a single-stage chain drive. The electric motor is paired with a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack. The Rorr Evo can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in three seconds and has a claimed top speed of 110 kmph. Oben claims the bike can run up to 180 km on a single charge. The battery pack supports fast charging and can be topped up from 0-80% in 90 minutes using the company's fast charger. Another interesting tech the bike uses is the SmartIQ, which is an AI-based ride mode that analyses riding patterns and adjusts power delivery accordingly. The OEM claims this technology can improve the riding range by up to 15%, depending on riding conditions.
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