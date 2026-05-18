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Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 18 May 2026, 12:44 pm
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  • Oben Electric has announced that the newly launched Oben Rorr Evo electric motorcycle has crossed 25,000 bookings within just 15 days of launch.

Oben Rorr Evo
The Oben Rorr Evo has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
Oben Rorr Evo
The Oben Rorr Evo has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
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Oben Electric has announced that its newly launched Oben Rorr Evo electric motorcycle has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch. The company says deliveries of the motorcycle are scheduled to begin from June 2026, while the payment portal for customers has now gone live on its official website.

The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer stated that the introductory price of 99,999 (ex-showroom) will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers, after which the motorcycle will retail at 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

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According to the company, the Rorr Evo’s booking momentum comes as electric motorcycles continue gaining traction in the Indian EV market. Oben Electric currently operates through more than 150 showrooms and service centres spread across over 100 cities in 18 states. The company has additionally revealed plans to add 200 more exclusive showrooms by the end of FY27.

The company also highlighted its vertically integrated manufacturing setup, where it develops and produces key EV components including batteries, motors, chargers, vehicle control units, and software systems in-house. Oben says its current manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of one lakh units.

Oben Rorr Evo: Key highlights

Oben Rorr Evo
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range
Oben Rorr Evo
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range

The Oben Rorr Evo is powered by an IPMSM electric motor producing 9 kW of peak power and 250 Nm of wheel torque. The motorcycle uses a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack and claims an IDC-certified range of 180 km on a single charge. Oben further claims a 0–40 kmph sprint time of 3 seconds and a top speed of 110 kmph.

Charging duties are handled through fast charging capability that can replenish the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 90 minutes. The company is also offering an 8-year battery warranty with the motorcycle.

Feature highlights on the Rorr Evo include a 5-inch TFT display, OTA updates, turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, remote immobilisation, and fall detection with emergency SOS functionality. The motorcycle also gets what Oben calls SmartIQ technology, which the company claims can improve riding range by up to 15 per cent.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 12:44 pm IST
TAGS: ev sales auto sales electric motorcycle electric vehicles electric two wheeler oben electric oben rorr ev

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