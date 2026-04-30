Best Oben Bikes

In India, there are 4 Oben Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Oben Rorr Evo, Oben Rorr, Oben Rorr EZ, Oben Rorr EZ Sigma, Oben Rorr Evo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 99,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Oben Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Oben Rorr Evo ₹ 99,999
Oben Rorr ₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Oben Rorr EZ ₹ 99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma ₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
Oben Rorr Evo ₹ 99,999

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4 New Oben Bikes found

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Oben Rorr Evo Front Left View
1/14

Oben Rorr Evo

3.0
1
₹99,999
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Speed
110 kmph
Range
180 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Oben Rorr Front Left View
1/9

Oben Rorr

₹1.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
187 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Oben Rorr EZ Left View
1/10

Oben Rorr EZ

4.2
10
₹99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Speed
95 kmph
Range
175 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Front Left View
1/18

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

4.4
8
₹1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Speed
95 kmph
Range
175 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Oben Bike

Oben O100 First Look
UPCOMING

Oben O100

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹99,000 Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

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