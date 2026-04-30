In India, there are 4 Oben Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Oben Rorr Evo, Oben Rorr, Oben Rorr EZ, Oben Rorr EZ Sigma, Oben Rorr Evo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 99,999.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Oben Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Oben Rorr Evo
|₹ 99,999
|Oben Rorr
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Oben Rorr EZ
|₹ 99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
|Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
|₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
|Oben Rorr Evo
|₹ 99,999