Best Oben Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Oben Rorr Evo ₹ 99,999 Oben Rorr ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Oben Rorr EZ ₹ 99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs Oben Rorr EZ Sigma ₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs Oben Rorr Evo ₹ 99,999

In India, there are 4 Oben Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Oben Rorr Evo, Oben Rorr, Oben Rorr EZ, Oben Rorr EZ Sigma, Oben Rorr Evo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 99,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.