HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

The Oben Rorr electric bike will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tork Kratos EV. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.

Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle has made its official debut in the market. The bike is slated to go on sale in the country in the coming few months and will join the existing four electric models range of the company. The deliveries of the new electric bike will commence in the second quarter of this calendar year (April-June).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Ather joins hands with Karnataka govt to set up 1000 fast EV chargers)

The EV maker has already rolled out some of the specifications of the battery-powered bike ahead of the launch. The bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km. The top speed of the bike has been rated at 100 kmph.

On the outside, the bike sports a very neo-retro design comprising several modern elements. At the front sits a round headlight with sleek LED turn indicators. For the instrument cluster, the bike uses a large fully digital display which is expected to show all the required details. Other exterior elements include split-style seats, two-piece pillion grabrail, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The exterior paint scheme uses dual-tone Black and Red elements that lend it a special sporty look.  

(Also Read: Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network)

As far as the pricing goes, the new battery-powered EV is expected to be priced somewhere in the range of 1.2 to 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, there will only be a single variant available for the Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tork Kratos EV.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 02:15 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Oben Rorr electric bikes electric vehicles ebikes two-wheelers EV electric two-wheelers EVs EV India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year
Hyundai makes a comeback in Japan, will only sell EVs online
Hyundai makes a comeback in Japan, will only sell EVs online
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city