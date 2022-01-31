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1 Upcoming Tork Motors Bike

Tork Motors Kratos X Left View
1/10
UPCOMING

Tork Motors Kratos X

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.8 - 1.9 Lakhs
Expected price
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1 Discontinued Bike

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Front Right View
1/20
DISCONTINUED

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]

₹1.5 Lakhs
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Speed
105 kmph
Range
180 km
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