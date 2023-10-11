HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tork Motors Partners Bolt.earth To Make Charging Infra More Accessible For Its Customers

Tork Motors partners Bolt.Earth for charging infra accessibility for its EVs

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tork Motors has partnered with charging infrastructure provider Bolt.Earth to make charging stations more accessible to its customers. With this partnership, the former's existing customers will have access to over 30,000 charging points across the country operated by Bolt.Earth. The aim of the partnership is to give flexibility to customers of Tork Kratos R to find a charging point closer to them.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tork Kratos electric motorcycle
Tork Kratos electric motorcycle

The OEM will embed these charging points to the existing charging infrastructure map on its mobile app so that customers can locate them without the need of downloading multiple apps. “As a brand, we are aware that range anxiety is still a prevailing concern among EV users. While most people charge their vehicles at home, access to charging stations at other locations throughout the day minimises their worries," said Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors.

Bolt.Earth currently operates in 1,100+ cities across India and its network of charging infra has dispensed over 1,200 MWh energy so far, and have equipped over 1,50,000 users with simple charging devices that are compatible across various EV platforms.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tork Motors Kratos (HT Auto photo)
Tork Motors Kratos
₹ 1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 99,708 - 1.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta (HT Auto photo)
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
₹99,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki TN-95
₹98,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE+
₹98,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone (HT Auto photo)
Fujiyama Ozone
₹99,918**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle comes with an axial flux motor that develops 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 105 kmph. The e-motorcycle promises a range of 180 km on a single charge. It gets the company’s TIROS operating system with a fully digital console, and three riding modes - Eco, City and Sports. A reverse mode is also available to make parking easier.

The company also plans to introduce the more powerful Kratos X soon, which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo with a 7-inch touchscreen digital console, an aluminium swingarm and a new FF (Furiously Fast) mode. The company is yet to disclose the power figures and pricing of the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: Tork Motors charging infra EV charging EV EVs electric vehicle electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.