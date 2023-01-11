New Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tork Motors on Wednesday unveiled the Kratos X electric motorcycle at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Bookings for the model will be opened in Q2 2023, deliveries will begin in June while customer test rides will begin during the March-April period. The motorcycle will be based on the Kratos R and will get features like fast-charging, FF mode as well as a new aluminium swingarm.

The electric motorcycle has been designed for comfortable riding, and better performance thanks to its powertrain which delivers more torque for better power delivery. The bike gets a 7-inch touchscreen and Android with navigation. The display instrumentation takes a more pragmatic leap, showing a wide array of information for the rider's convenience. The bike also gets a host of safety features, making it secure for longer journeys.

With the launch of the new electric motorcycle, Tork Motors is underlining its commitment to making the electric motorcycle segment more accessible in the country. “Today is an important milestone for the company, as we introduce a faster, better and torkier member in our Kratos range," said Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, of Tork Motors.

Kratos X electric bike has been completely built in-house by a team of experienced professionals. The motorcycle is a result of continuous R&D and has been developed based on customer feedback. “We are confident that Kratos X will become a perfect companion for fun rides and will create its own success story," Shelke added.

The company also revealed at the Auto Expo that the standard Krato S will be discontinued and only the refreshed Kratos R and new Kratos X will be available in its line-up for India.

The company also showcased the refreshed Kratos R at its Expo pavilion. Some significant changes introduced on the Kratos R include a refined live dash, a fast charging port, and improved front and rear blinkers, among others. The motorcycle will also boast a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals.





