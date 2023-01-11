HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles New Tork Kratos X Electric Motorcycle Showcased At Auto Expo 2023

New Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tork Motors on Wednesday unveiled the Kratos X electric motorcycle at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Bookings for the model will be opened in Q2 2023, deliveries will begin in June while customer test rides will begin during the March-April period. The motorcycle will be based on the Kratos R and will get features like fast-charging, FF mode as well as a new aluminium swingarm.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 19:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle
Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle
Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle
Tork Kratos X electric motorcycle

The electric motorcycle has been designed for comfortable riding, and better performance thanks to its powertrain which delivers more torque for better power delivery. The bike gets a 7-inch touchscreen and Android with navigation. The display instrumentation takes a more pragmatic leap, showing a wide array of information for the rider's convenience. The bike also gets a host of safety features, making it secure for longer journeys.

Also Read : Updated Tork Kratos R unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

With the launch of the new electric motorcycle, Tork Motors is underlining its commitment to making the electric motorcycle segment more accessible in the country. “Today is an important milestone for the company, as we introduce a faster, better and torkier member in our Kratos range," said Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, of Tork Motors.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Triumph Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Triumph Electric Bike
₹15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3w (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3w
₹75,499 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Kratos X electric bike has been completely built in-house by a team of experienced professionals. The motorcycle is a result of continuous R&D and has been developed based on customer feedback. “We are confident that Kratos X will become a perfect companion for fun rides and will create its own success story," Shelke added.

The company also revealed at the Auto Expo that the standard Krato S will be discontinued and only the refreshed Kratos R and new Kratos X will be available in its line-up for India.

Also Read : Rotal Enfield Hunter 350-rivalling Keeway SR250 launched at 1.49 lakh

The company also showcased the refreshed Kratos R at its Expo pavilion. Some significant changes introduced on the Kratos R include a refined live dash, a fast charging port, and improved front and rear blinkers, among others. The motorcycle will also boast a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tork Kratos X Tork Motors Tork Kratos R
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city