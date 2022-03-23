HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Oben Rorr Vs Revolt Rv400 And Tork Kratos R: Price, Features, Range Compared

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle was recently launched in India at a price of 99,999 (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R in the Indian market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 03:01 PM
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle (right) will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle (right) will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle (right) will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle (right) will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.

Bengaluru-based EV startup Oben Electric has recently launched its first-ever electric motorcycle Oben Rorr in India. The EV-maker claims that the 2022 Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will return a range of up to 200 kms on a single charge. The test drives for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is set to start from May this year while the customer deliveries will start in July 2022.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Before that, here is a quick look at the e-motorcycle and compare its price, features and range to its rivals like the Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400.

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price comparison

Oben Electric has launched the Rorr electric motorcycle at a price of 99,999. The price of the electric motorcycle goes up to 1,24,999 in states like Telangana. The price announced by the EV maker includes all the incentives like FAME II subsidy or state subsidies. Hence the price will vary from state to state. As of now, Oben Electric will offer the Rorr in seven states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Compared to Oben Rorr, the rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R are less affordable. Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is priced at 1,23,999 in Delhi, compared to Oben Rorr's price of 1,02,999 in the national capital. On the other hand, the Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle is priced at 1,92,499 in Pune. However, if FAME II subsidy and state subsidy are added, the price comes down to 1,07,999. This is much less than Oben Rorr's price of 99,999 in Maharashtra.

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Features comparison

Oben Rorr offers circular all-LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light, LED turn indicators and LED taillights as its features It gets telescopic front forks and runs on black alloy wheels. The high-speed electric motorcycle is claimed to have a top speed of 100 kmph and comes with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Havoc. Besides these, the Oben Rorr also gets a 6.5-inch display and a dedicated mobile app to use some of its features.

In Comparison, Revolt RV400, this electric motorbike comes with a slim design profile with various stylish aesthetics such as hexagonal-shaped headlights. It also gets a dedicated mobile app called MyRevolt. It can offer information like nearby charging stations and battery stats among others. The Tork Kratos R also comes loaded with smart features. These include geofencing, motor walk assist, find my bike function, crash alert and also a vacation mode.

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Range comparison

Though not yet tested in real life, the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle claims to have a range of around 200 kms on a single charge. The electric motorcycle draws power from a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. The electric powertrain churns out 62 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate 0-40 mph in just 3 seconds. The battery pack is claimed to be charged fully in two hours.

The Revolt RV400 comes with a claimed range of 150 kms on a single charge. Powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion removable battery, the electric motorcycle can be recharged with a 15Amp portable charger. The battery can replenish about 75 percent charge in just three hours. The bike gets a top speed of 85 kmph.

In comparison, the Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle has a certified range of 180 kms on a single charge. It is powered by a 4kWh lithium-ion battery compatible to fast charging technology. The e-motorcycle can be recharged up to 80 percent in an hour using a fast charger. It has a top speed of 105 kmph.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 03:01 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Rorr Revolt RV400 Tork Kratos Oben Electric Revolt Motors Tork Motors Electric vehicle EVs Electric motorcycle Tork Kratos R
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Volvo Cars cuts sales forecast for 2022, blame it on microchip shortage
Volvo Cars cuts sales forecast for 2022, blame it on microchip shortage
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan
Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan
Govt to make sure one toll plaza within 60 km radius, says Nitin Gadkari
Govt to make sure one toll plaza within 60 km radius, says Nitin Gadkari
Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared
Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city