Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle was recently launched in India at a price of ₹ 99,999 (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R in the Indian market.

Bengaluru-based EV startup Oben Electric has recently launched its first-ever electric motorcycle Oben Rorr in India. The EV-maker claims that the 2022 Oben Rorr electric motorcycle will return a range of up to 200 kms on a single charge. The test drives for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is set to start from May this year while the customer deliveries will start in July 2022.

Before that, here is a quick look at the e-motorcycle and compare its price, features and range to its rivals like the Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400.

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price comparison

Oben Electric has launched the Rorr electric motorcycle at a price of ₹99,999. The price of the electric motorcycle goes up to ₹1,24,999 in states like Telangana. The price announced by the EV maker includes all the incentives like FAME II subsidy or state subsidies. Hence the price will vary from state to state. As of now, Oben Electric will offer the Rorr in seven states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana.

₹

₹

₹

₹

₹

Compared to Oben Rorr, the rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R are less affordable. Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is priced at1,23,999 in Delhi, compared to Oben Rorr's price of1,02,999 in the national capital. On the other hand, the Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle is priced at1,92,499 in Pune. However, if FAME II subsidy and state subsidy are added, the price comes down to1,07,999. This is much less than Oben Rorr's price of99,999 in Maharashtra.

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Features comparison

Oben Rorr offers circular all-LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light, LED turn indicators and LED taillights as its features It gets telescopic front forks and runs on black alloy wheels. The high-speed electric motorcycle is claimed to have a top speed of 100 kmph and comes with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Havoc. Besides these, the Oben Rorr also gets a 6.5-inch display and a dedicated mobile app to use some of its features.

In Comparison, Revolt RV400, this electric motorbike comes with a slim design profile with various stylish aesthetics such as hexagonal-shaped headlights. It also gets a dedicated mobile app called MyRevolt. It can offer information like nearby charging stations and battery stats among others. The Tork Kratos R also comes loaded with smart features. These include geofencing, motor walk assist, find my bike function, crash alert and also a vacation mode.

Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Range comparison

Though not yet tested in real life, the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle claims to have a range of around 200 kms on a single charge. The electric motorcycle draws power from a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. The electric powertrain churns out 62 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate 0-40 mph in just 3 seconds. The battery pack is claimed to be charged fully in two hours.

The Revolt RV400 comes with a claimed range of 150 kms on a single charge. Powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion removable battery, the electric motorcycle can be recharged with a 15Amp portable charger. The battery can replenish about 75 percent charge in just three hours. The bike gets a top speed of 85 kmph.

In comparison, the Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle has a certified range of 180 kms on a single charge. It is powered by a 4kWh lithium-ion battery compatible to fast charging technology. The e-motorcycle can be recharged up to 80 percent in an hour using a fast charger. It has a top speed of 105 kmph.

First Published Date: