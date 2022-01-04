Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Tork T6X renamed as ‘Kratos’ electric bike, launch later in January
Tork T6X renamed as ‘Kratos’ electric bike, launch later in January

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 07:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Kratos electric bike from Tork will come kitted with the company's in-house home-built operating system, called TIROS.

Tork Motors is gearing up to kick start the year 2021 with the launch of a new motorcycle called Kratos. The motorcycle launch is slated to go on sale in India later this month. 

The Tork Kratos was earlier codenamed T6X and has been undergoing tests for the last couple of years.

The company claims that the new Kratos EV has been tested and developed across a span of six solid years after an extensive research. 

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bike, sells 3,860 units of EVs in December)

The EV maker claims that its Kratos electric bike has gone through some major series of upgrades and has been revamped completely from the inside out. The company has introduced changes to its frame, ergonomics, features, and even the battery pack. 

Kratos electric bike from Tork will come kitted with the company's in-house home-built operating system, called TIROS. In addition to that, the motorcycle will source power from Tork's in-house developed battery and axial flux motor, making it a completely India-made product. Its performance will be comparable to a 150cc-160cc sports commuter motorcycles present in India. 

The company will commence the bookings for the new bike soon after the virtual launch later this month. As far as the launch price is concerned, expect the model to go on sale in India in the price range of 1.20 lakh to 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

(Also Read: Hero F2i, F3i electric mountain bicycles launched with Bluetooth connectivity)

It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Revolt RV400 electric bike, although it is expected to be a more premium offering.  

  • First Published Date : 04 Jan 2022, 06:55 PM IST

