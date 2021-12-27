Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Hero F2i, F3i electric mountain bicycles launched with Bluetooth connectivity
27 Dec 2021

  • Both Hero F2i and Hero F3i mountain electric bicycles offer upto 35 kilometre of range in one charge.

  • The bikes have been designed to offer a comfortable riding experience in both urban tracks as well as on off-road tracks.

Hero Lectro, the electric cycle division of Hero Cycles, has launched two new electric mountain bicycles (MTBs) F2i and F3i at 39,999 and 40,999 respectively. The bikes have been designed to offer a comfortable riding experience in both urban tracks as well as on off-road tracks, and are targeted towards young riders looking for adventure. 

The e-MTBs from Hero Lectro are claimed to be the country's first connected e-cycles in the mountain-biking category. They come equipped with Bluetooth and smartphone app connectivity that allows riders to keep a track of the insights such as their rides over the time. The RFID bike lock offers security for the e-bikes. 

(Also read | EMotorad launches India-made electric bikes in Japan, Nepal)

Both Hero F2i and Hero F3i offer upto 35 kilometre of range in one charge, come equipped with seven speed gears, 100mm suspension, 27.5" and 29" double alloy rim  and dual disc brakes, among others to cater to all types of needs of the riders. “The F2i and F3i are India’s first connected e-cycles in the MTB category and at Hero Lectro, we are proud to spearhead innovation in a new and growing market," said Aditya Munjal, CEO of Hero Lectro.

Hero F3i electric mountain bicycle
Hero F3i electric mountain bicycle

Both the mountain e-bikes come equipped with a high capacity 6.4Ah IP67 rated water and dust resistant battery, delivering a high torque figure of 250W BLDC motor. Riders can choose between four modes of operation - Pedelec with 35 km of range, Throttle with 27 km of range, Cruise Control and Manual. These modes can be switched from one to another using the smart LED display on the bicycles. 

The Hero F2i and F3i electric-MTBs will be available for sale across Hero Lectro’s network of over 600 dealers, at the brand's exclusive Experience Centers and Zones in Chennai and Kolkata, as well as online websites of its e-commerce partners.

 

  First Published Date : 27 Dec 2021, 11:57 AM IST

