Tork Motors expands presence in Gujarat with experience centres in Rajkot & Ahmedabad

Pune-based electric motorcycle start-up Tork Motors has expanded its presence in Gujarat with two new experience centres. The new 3S facilities are located in Rajkot and Ahmedabad and take the brand’s presence in the state to three outlets after the first experience centre opened in Surat earlier this year. The new Tork experience centre will retail the Kratos R and the upcoming Kratos X . It will also take care of after-sales and service including spares.

Tork continues to aggressive expansion as it’s all set to move into a new facility on the outskirts of Pune. The company is looking to rapidly expand its retail presence and will be opening more experience centres in other parts of the country. Furthermore, Tork has partnered with several financial organisations and promises EMI options starting from ₹2,999 per month.

Also Read : Tork Kratos R price hiked after FAME II subsidy revision, retails at ₹1.87 lakh

This is Tork Motors' third retail outlet in Gujarat with experience centres located in Ahmedabad and Surat respectively

Speaking at the inauguration, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO - Tork Motors, said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in the state of Gujarat with four Experience Zones. The state’s growing demand for EVs along with a substantial consumer base with a rising interest in sustainable and clean mobility solutions makes it a highly significant region for us. This demand, combined with the government's initiatives and incentives, makes it an important market for TORK Motors. We are bullish on expanding our footprint across India and are looking forward to appointing a total of 100 outlets in the country by the end of this financial year."

The Tork Kratos R is priced at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, after revised subsidy). It’s powered by a PMS axial flux motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, which allows the electric motorcycle to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 105 kmph. The motor is powered by a 4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 120 kmph. The Kratos R is available in five colours including the new Jet Black with grey highlights. Tork is also offering customers who’ve already bought the standard Kratos to upgrade to the Kratos R by paying the differential amount.

First Published Date: