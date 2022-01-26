Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: What's the difference?

Tork Motors has commenced bookings for both the new models starting today.The new Kratos has been introduced in two trims - Standard and Standard R.

Tork Motors announced the launch of its new Kratos electric motorcycle in the Indian market earlier on Wednesday, the new Kratos ebike costs ₹1.02 lakh. (Effective ex-showroom, Delhi/including subsidy) for the base/standard model. It has been introduced in two variants - Kratos and Kratos R.

So how different both the models on pap?

Both the variants get the same 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with system voltage of 48V. Although the battery packs and motor rating remains the same, the overall power and torque output has gone up in the higher-spec model. The base Kratos gets an Axial Flux type electric motor with a max power of 7.5 Kw and a peak torque output of 28 Nm. The initial 0-40 kmph of acceleration is achieved in 4 seconds, claims the company. It has a top speed of 100 kmph. On the other hand, the higher-spec Kratos R gets a more powerful motor which delivers 9.0 Kw/38 Nm and also has a higher top speed of 105 kmph, when compared to the standard model.

Also, the higher-spec Kratos R gets fast charging function, while the standard model lacks this feature. Apart from this, the Kratos R also gets a range of new features such as Geofencing, Find my vehicle feature, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis as well as Smart charge analysis.

In terms of colour options, the standard model only comes in a single white colour option, the higher-spec Kratos R get additional three colour options - Blue, Red and Black.

The company has commenced bookings for both the new models starting today. The deliveries are set to begin by April this month. The token amount has been set for ₹999. Interested customers can get the motorcycle booked at the company's official website where the bookings are open currently.

The new Tork Kratos EV will be launched across the India cities in a phased manner. In the initial phase it will made available in select Indian cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. While the second phase will take the motorcycle to more cities.

