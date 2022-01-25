HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here

Komaki Ranger will be offered in three different colors schemes – Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 11:08 AM
Komaki Ranger is India's first electric cruiser bike
Komaki Ranger is India's first electric cruiser bike

India's first electric cruiser bike, Komaki Ranger has been finally launched in the Indian market by Komaki Electric Vehicles at a price of 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) with all accessories included. The company will make the electric bike available for purchase at all its dealerships from January 26. 

Here is all that you need to know about the country's first electric cruiser bike.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Komaki Xone (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xone
₹ 45,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Tn-95
₹ 98,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹ 42,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki M-5 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki M-5
₹ 99,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Komaki Se (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Se
₹ 96,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Vintage looks

Komaki Ranger features some iconic aesthetics that give it quite a vintage look and feel. The motorcycle features big grosser wheels and chrome exteriors, showing off a typical cruiser design. The shiny chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps accompanied by dual chrome garnished round-shaped auxiliary lamps make it look distinctive. The headlamp is flanked by retro-themed side indicators.

Further, the raked wide handlebars, single-pod instrument cluster, and shiny chrome treated display on the fuel tank are some other iconic design elements that the motorcycle gets. Komaki Ranger will be offered in three different colour schemes – Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black.

(Also read | Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know)

Battery and Range

Komaki Ranger comes equipped with a 4,000-watt motor combined with a 4 kW advanced lithium battery pack, which is claimed to be the largest yet in a two-wheeler in the country. Komaki claims that the motorbike comes with same powertrain performance as the combustion engine counterparts. 

Ranger's power unit offers a single-charge range of 180-220 kilometres. The motorcycle can be fully juiced up in about five to six hours.

Loaded with features

Komaki has equipped the Ranger with a Bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system, dual storage box and a dual passenger footrest. At the rear, Ranger gets a protection guard, rear tail lamp guard and rear back rest as well. The dual sound pipes come with a flame effect and the gear mode comes with multiple options - Eco, Comfort, Sport and Turbo. Other features include a mobile charging point, reverse assist, Bluetooth speaker and regenerative braking.

(Also see more pictures of Komaki electric cruiser Ranger and Venice e-scooter)

Komaki Ranger will be available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26. 
Komaki Ranger will be available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26. 

Mechanical specs

Komaki Ranger comes equipped with CBS double disc braking system that monitor the front and rear wheels at a frequency of 200 times per second to prevent an imminent wheel lock. Weighing only 580-gram, this device balances performance and safety of the bike in all riding situations.

Coming to suspension set up, the Ranger gets a pair of thicker front and rear suspensions coupled with custom dampening controls, providing comfort while in speed.

Comfortable seating 

The rider seat on the Komaki Ranger has been positioned lower while the pillion gets a backrest, ensuring a comfortable riding experience. The hard panniers at both sides indicate the motorcycle has been developed keeping a focus on the long-range riding capability. Other design elements include leg guards, a faux exhaust and black alloy wheels.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: Komaki Ranger Komaki Electric Vehicle electric cruiser bike electric motorcycle electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched: All you need to know
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched: All you need to know
Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know
Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know
Tesla Cybertruck looks ready for production, ditches door handles in new image
Tesla Cybertruck looks ready for production, ditches door handles in new image
Porsche updates infotainment system, makes it more intuitive
Porsche updates infotainment system, makes it more intuitive
Pakistan auto industry faces headwind as prices of cars increase significantly
Pakistan auto industry faces headwind as prices of cars increase significantly

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city