Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here

India's first electric cruiser bike, Komaki Ranger has been finally launched in the Indian market by Komaki Electric Vehicles at a price of ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) with all accessories included. The company will make the electric bike available for purchase at all its dealerships from January 26.

Here is all that you need to know about the country's first electric cruiser bike.

Vintage looks

Komaki Ranger features some iconic aesthetics that give it quite a vintage look and feel. The motorcycle features big grosser wheels and chrome exteriors, showing off a typical cruiser design. The shiny chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps accompanied by dual chrome garnished round-shaped auxiliary lamps make it look distinctive. The headlamp is flanked by retro-themed side indicators.

Further, the raked wide handlebars, single-pod instrument cluster, and shiny chrome treated display on the fuel tank are some other iconic design elements that the motorcycle gets. Komaki Ranger will be offered in three different colour schemes – Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black.

Battery and Range

Komaki Ranger comes equipped with a 4,000-watt motor combined with a 4 kW advanced lithium battery pack, which is claimed to be the largest yet in a two-wheeler in the country. Komaki claims that the motorbike comes with same powertrain performance as the combustion engine counterparts.

Ranger's power unit offers a single-charge range of 180-220 kilometres. The motorcycle can be fully juiced up in about five to six hours.

Loaded with features

Komaki has equipped the Ranger with a Bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system, dual storage box and a dual passenger footrest. At the rear, Ranger gets a protection guard, rear tail lamp guard and rear back rest as well. The dual sound pipes come with a flame effect and the gear mode comes with multiple options - Eco, Comfort, Sport and Turbo. Other features include a mobile charging point, reverse assist, Bluetooth speaker and regenerative braking.

Komaki Ranger will be available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26.

Mechanical specs

Komaki Ranger comes equipped with CBS double disc braking system that monitor the front and rear wheels at a frequency of 200 times per second to prevent an imminent wheel lock. Weighing only 580-gram, this device balances performance and safety of the bike in all riding situations.

Coming to suspension set up, the Ranger gets a pair of thicker front and rear suspensions coupled with custom dampening controls, providing comfort while in speed.

Comfortable seating

The rider seat on the Komaki Ranger has been positioned lower while the pillion gets a backrest, ensuring a comfortable riding experience. The hard panniers at both sides indicate the motorcycle has been developed keeping a focus on the long-range riding capability. Other design elements include leg guards, a faux exhaust and black alloy wheels.

