Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know

Komaki on Monday has launched its much-awaited fifth electric two-wheeler Komaki Venice electric scooter that comes along with the Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle. Priced at ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), Komaki Venice comes as a retro-themed electric scooter comes with a host of modern features and technologies.

Komaki claims that the Venice electric scooter will be available across dealerships in India from 26th January. Before the scooter arrives in dealerships, here are some key facts about the all-new Komaki Venice.

Retro design

From front to rear, Komaki Venice electric scooter looks inspired by Vespa. The brand logo at the front cowl too appears like a Piaggio brand logo. The circular LED headlamp, LED turn indicator lamps, LED taillights, nicely curved front cowl, front storage, split seats with faux leather are the design elements that give it an old-school appearance.

Modern elements

The Komaki Venice electric scooter gets a host of modern elements blended well with its retro styling. These include an LED lighting package, a fully digital instrument cluster flanked by a wide array of switches, Bluetooth and music system connectivity, cruise control, double flash functionality, reverse mode, parking mode, sports mode etc. Also, it gets self-diagnosis technology, an anti-theft lock system and a regenerative braking system.

Nine colour options

Komaki Venice electric scooter is available in nine different colour options. These are - Bright Orange, Pure White, Pure Gold, Steel Grey, Jet Black, Iconic Yellow and Garnet Red. Also, the Komaki Venice electric scooter will be available in two different shades Metallic Blue.

Komaki Venice comes with factory-fitted accessories such as an additional rear storage box and aluminium body guards.

Factory fit accessories

Komaki Venice electric scooter comes fitted with accessories by the manufacturer. These include a full-body aluminium guard, additional storage at the back behind the pillion. This means extra storage capacity for the rider and no requirement of purchasing these accessories from the aftermarket.

Equal to 125cc scooter

Komaki Venice electric scooter is claimed to be equally powerful as a 125cc internal combustion engine-powered scooter. It comes powered by a 3 kWh electric motor paired with a 2.9 kWh advanced lithium-ion battery pack. The electric powertrain is claimed to enable the Komaki Venice e-scooter to run up to 120 km range.

Brake and suspension

Komaki Venice comes with CBS dual disc braking system like heavy-duty motorcycles. Weighing at 580 grams, the CBS dual disc braking system is claimed to enhance safety by preventing sudden wheel lock. For suspension, Komaki Venice gets telescopic front forks.

