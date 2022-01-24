In pics: Komaki launches electric cruiser Ranger, e-scooter Venice
Komaki Electric Vehicles launched India's first electric cruiser bike Ranger along with an electric scooter called Venice.Both Komaki Ranger and Venice will be available at the dealerships from January 26.
Komaki Electric Vehicles has launched India's first electric cruiser bike, Ranger at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) with accessories. The electric bike will be available at all of the company's dealerships from January 26.
The Ranger comes with big grosser wheels and chrome exteriors. It features a shiny chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps along with dual chrome garnished round-shaped auxiliary lamps.
The electric motorbike features wide handlebars, a single-pod instrument cluster, shiny chrome treated display on the fuel tank. It will come in three distinctive colours.
Komaki also launched its new electric scooter Venice priced at ₹1,15,000 (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a 3 kWh electric motor paired with a 2.9 kWh battery pack.
The electric scooter will also be available at the dealerships from January 26. It sports a retro look with an old-school circular headlamp with an LED unit and an integrated LED daytime running light. The front cowl gets side indicator lamps integrated into it.
It has wide seats and a storage box at the rear that also acts as a backrest. Komaki claims that the Venice electric scooter will come equipped with a self-diagnosis system, mobile charging point, reverse assist, additional storage box and geared with a full bodyguard.
Komaki Venice also sports features such as a fully digital display showing various information about the scooter, a large windshield and ergonomically positioned switchgear. A front storage compartment is there for keeping things like documents, water bottles, mobiles and chargers etc. The electric scooter will come in nine colours.
