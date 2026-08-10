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AVON E Scoot

₹66,006*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
201
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Avon E Scoot Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    65 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All E Scoot SpecsView specs icon

Avon E Scoot Variants

Avon E Scoot price starts at ₹ 66,006 .
1 Variant Available
E Scoot STD
₹66,006*
24 kmph
65 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Avon E Scoot Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 May 2026
Germany saw a record increase in electric vehicle adoption in Q1 2023 due to a new €3 billion subsidy program.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
Delhi's CM launched 272 new electric buses, part of a 950-bus initiative, enhancing public transport and sustainability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
In 2025, India's passenger vehicle segment grew by 9.7%, with rising electric vehicle adoption in both two-wheelers and cars.Read Full Story

Avon E Scoot Visual Comparison

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Avon E Scoot comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Avon E Scoot
Avon E Scoot image
Rs. 66,006Onwards
4.5201
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy65 km7-8 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-E ScootVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWE ScootVSEpluto 7G
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWE ScootVSQC1
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWE ScootVSMagnus Grand
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WE ScootVSReo
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WE ScootVSFlash

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Avon E Scoot Images

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Avon E Scoot Colours

Avon E Scoot is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Grey
Grey

Avon E Scoot Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
E ScootvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
E ScootvsEpluto 7G
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
E ScootvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
E ScootvsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
E ScootvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
E ScootvsReo Li Plus

Avon E Scoot User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Avon E Scoot User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Avon E-Scoot for comfort and reliability but raise concerns about charging time, power on inclines, and headlight visibility. Utility features are useful, yet safety on busy roads is a concern.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable long seat for long journeys
  • check circle iconNo license or registration required
  • check circle iconSpacious 17-litre utility boot for carrying items
  • check circle iconAffordable electric platform for savings over public transit
  • check circle iconExterior body finish remains pristine after months

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCharging time can be lengthy
  • warning iconLimited power struggles on inclines and busy roads
  • warning iconHeavy lead acid batteries make lifting difficult
  • warning iconHalogen bulb front setup lacks visibility
  • warning iconMain display layout lacks modern smart features
Rear heavy battery weight balance
Heavy under-seat lead pack makes hoisting onto main double stand challenging for senior housewives. Requires solid arm effort.
By: Vinay Namdeo (Jun 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Limited regional service presence
Procuring original plastic body fairings or brake pads can become exhausting if your residence is outside major distribution zones.
By: Vivek Maravi (Jun 12, 2026)
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Hard rear suspension springs
Dual rear spring shocks feel uncomfortably stiff when crossing sharp speed breakers solo. Tail area bounces around quite sharply.
By: Vikas Bisen (Jun 12, 2026)
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Dim headlight beam scatter
Halogen headlamp bulb lacks good forward throw range during midnight winter hours. Demands auxiliary accessory upgrades for safety.
By: Vaibhav Mahajan (Jun 12, 2026)
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Incline crawling motor lag
Low power 250W hub system struggles heavily on tall flyover bridges when operating under full legal load limit with adult passenger.
By: Yashwant Netam (Jun 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Avon E Scoot Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightHalogen
Range65 km
Charging Time7-8 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all E Scoot specs and features

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