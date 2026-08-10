Avon E Scoot Key Specs
- Speed24 kmph
- Range65 km
- Charging7.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Avon E Scoot
|Rs. 66,006Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|65 km
|7-8 Hours
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|E ScootVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|E ScootVSEpluto 7G
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|E ScootVSQC1
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|85 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|E ScootVSMagnus Grand
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|E ScootVSReo
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|E ScootVSFlash
Avon E Scoot is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Avon E-Scoot for comfort and reliability but raise concerns about charging time, power on inclines, and headlight visibility. Utility features are useful, yet safety on busy roads is a concern.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Range
|65 km
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|Max Speed
|24 kmph
Popular Avon Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters