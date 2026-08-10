Avon E Mate 306 Key Specs
- Speed24 kmph
- Range65 km
- Charging7.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
- Motor Power0.188 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Avon E Mate 306
|Rs. 1.01 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|65 km
|7-8 Hours
|188 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|E Mate 306VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|E Mate 306VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|E Mate 306VSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|E Mate 306VS450S
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|E Mate 306VSTrion
Avon E Mate 306 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|188 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Range
|65 km
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
|Max Speed
|24 kmph
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