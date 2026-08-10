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AVON E Mate 306

₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
1
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Avon E Mate 306 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    65 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.188 kW
View All E Mate 306 SpecsView specs icon

Avon E Mate 306 Variants

Avon E Mate 306 price starts at ₹ 1.01 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
E Mate 306 STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
24 kmph
65 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Avon E Mate 306 Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
Modern engines are efficient but sensitive to fuel quality. Using quality fuel additives prevents injector deposits and enhances performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
The Indian government allocates ₹503.86 crore for 4,874 public EV chargers to enhance infrastructure and boost electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Rising crude oil prices encourage EV makers to offer discounts, promoting electric vehicle adoption and exploring alternatives like ethanol.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
In 2025, India's passenger and two-wheeler vehicle markets grew significantly, with increased electric vehicle adoption and declining petrol usage.Read Full Story

Avon E Mate 306 Visual Comparison

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Avon E Mate 306 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Avon E Mate 306
Avon E Mate 306 image
Rs. 1.01 LakhsOnwards
4.21
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy65 km7-8 Hours188 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
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-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWE Mate 306VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-E Mate 306VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-E Mate 306VSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWE Mate 306VS450S
E3 TrionE3 Trion imageRs. 99,999Onwards-145 NmScooters-DrumDrumAlloy128 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3.5 kWE Mate 306VSTrion

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Avon E Mate 306 Images

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Avon E Mate 306 Colours

Avon E Mate 306 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Blue
Blue

Avon E Mate 306 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
E Mate 306vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
E Mate 306vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
E Mate 306vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
E Mate 306vs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
E Mate 306vsTrion
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,000 Onwards
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Avon E Mate 306 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
3Features
4Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Super Duper Scooter
The Avon E-Mate 306 scooter is perfect for college students. It's a great choice for students and performs well for local travel
By: Ganesh (Feb 15, 2025)
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Avon E Mate 306 Specifications and Features

Max Power188 W
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightHalogen
Range65 km
Charging Time7-8 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all E Mate 306 specs and features

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