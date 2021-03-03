Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Avon E Mate comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E Mate starts at Rs. 39,259 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avon E Mate sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Avon E Mate price starts at ₹ 39,259 and goes upto ₹ 45,000 (Ex-showroom). Avon E Mate comes in 1 variants. Avon E Mate top variant price is ₹ 39,259.
₹39,259*
188 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price