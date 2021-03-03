Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Avon E Mate on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 49,130.
Visit your nearest
Avon E Mate dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Avon E Mate on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Avon E Mate is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Hyderabad, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Hyderabad and Komaki XGT KM starting at Rs. 42,500 in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Avon E Mate STD ₹ 49,130
