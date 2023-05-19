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E Mate 306PriceRangeSpecifications
Avon E Mate 306 Front Left View
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Avon E Mate 306 Front View
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Avon E Mate 306 Left View
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Avon E Mate 306 Rear Left View
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Avon E Mate 306 Seat View
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Avon E Mate 306 Suspension View
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Avon E Mate 306 STD

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1.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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E Mate 306 STD

E Mate 306 STD Prices

The E Mate 306 STD, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

E Mate 306 STD Range

The E Mate 306 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

E Mate 306 STD Colours

The E Mate 306 STD is available in 1 colour option: Blue.

E Mate 306 STD Battery & Range

E Mate 306 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the E Mate 306 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

E Mate 306 STD Specs & Features

The E Mate 306 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Avon E Mate 306 STD Price

E Mate 306 STD

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,00,689
Insurance
4,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,788
EMI@2,252/mo
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Avon E Mate 306 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
65 km
Max Speed
24 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
188 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
1 Year
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Charger Type
Standard AC
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
Bulb
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Avon E Mate 306 STD EMI
EMI2,027 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
94,309
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
94,309
Interest Amount
27,315
Payable Amount
1,21,624

Avon E Mate 306 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
E Mate 306vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
E Mate 306vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
E Mate 306vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
E Mate 306vs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
+1
E Mate 306vsTrion

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