The E Mate 306 STD, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The E Mate 306 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The E Mate 306 STD is available in 1 colour option: Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the E Mate 306 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The E Mate 306 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.