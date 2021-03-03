Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Avon E Mate on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 49,130.
Visit your nearest
Avon E Mate on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 49,130.
Visit your nearest
Avon E Mate dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Avon E Mate on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Avon E Mate is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Chennai, Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Chennai and Komaki XGT KM starting at Rs. 42,500 in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Avon E Mate STD ₹ 49,130
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price