Ather joins hands with Karnataka govt to set up 1000 fast EV chargers

Ather Energy EV chargers are expected to boost the EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 07:11 PM
Ather will set up 1000 EV chargers in Karnataka for the electric two-wheeler owners.
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has joined hands with the Karnataka government to set up 1000 EV charging stations in the state. The company has also said that it will give free service to EV users in the state. Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta on Thursday tweeted that the company has signed a joint MoU with the Karnataka government.

(Also Read: Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January)

"Amazing speed & support from the government to enable this! Karnataka is at the forefront of EV. Excited to be here!," Mehta tweeted.

The EV startup on Thursday signed the MoUs with the state-owned electric supply companies in presence of the state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the agreement Karnataka CM has said that the state is committed to doing whatever it takes to enable ease of doing business, especially in the sector of clean and sustainable energy. "K’taka is committed to doing whatever it takes to enable ease of doing business especially in the sector of clean & sustainable energy. We look forward to the participation of young & dynamic industry leaders," the Bommai tweeted.

These EV charging stations will come up at public places, which are owned by the government or its subsidiary organisations. Besides manufacturing electric two-wheelers, Ather Energy aims to lead the EV charging infrastructure development in the country as well.

While EV adoption in India has witnessed a major push in the last couple of years, some bottlenecks are still slowing down the pace. One of them is the lack of public EV charging infrastructure. Ather Energy aims to address the issue with its EV charging network in Karnataka.

Backed by Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy currently has its manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu and it is in the process of setting up its second production plant to step up manufacturing capacity to four lakh vehicles annually from the current 1.20 lakh units.

