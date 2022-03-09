Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launch on March 15

The Oben Rorr will come out as a direct rival to the likes of the Revolt RV400 and also the recently launched Tork Kratos EV.

Oben Electric will launch its first battery-powered motorcycle Rorr in the Indian market on March 15th. Following the launch, the company plans to begin the vehicle deliveries by April-June this year.

The company has already displayed its Rorr electric motorcycle which gets some notable features such as LED indicators and a large-sized fully digital instrument console. The Oben Rorr will come out as a direct rival to the likes of the Revolt RV400 and also the recently launched Tork Kratos EV. Oben is basically targeting these EVs with its neo-retro design comprising several modern elements. The bike comes with a round headlight with sleek LED turn indicators. That said, other exterior highlights will include the bike's split-style seats, two-piece pillion grabrail, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Further complementing its retro-modern appeals will be its large fully digital display.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is yet to roll out full details on the EV but what's confirmed at the moment is that the bike will come with a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full claimed range of 200 km. The top speed of this two-wheeler will be 100 kmph.

In terms of the pricing, the new battery-powered EV is likely to be priced around ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle will be introduced only in a single variant option.

First Published Date: