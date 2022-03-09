HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launch On March 15

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launch on March 15

The Oben Rorr will come out as a direct rival to the likes of the Revolt RV400 and also the recently launched Tork Kratos EV.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 02:16 PM
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launch on March 15
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.

Oben Electric will launch its first battery-powered motorcycle Rorr in the Indian market on March 15th. Following the launch, the company plans to begin the vehicle deliveries by April-June this year.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company has already displayed its Rorr electric motorcycle which gets some notable features such as LED indicators and a large-sized fully digital instrument console. The Oben Rorr will come out as a direct rival to the likes of the Revolt RV400 and also the recently launched Tork Kratos EV. Oben is basically targeting these EVs with its neo-retro design comprising several modern elements. The bike comes with a round headlight with sleek LED turn indicators. That said, other exterior highlights will include the bike's split-style seats, two-piece pillion grabrail, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Further complementing its retro-modern appeals will be its large fully digital display.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is yet to roll out full details on the EV but what's confirmed at the moment is that the bike will come with a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full claimed range of 200 km. The top speed of this two-wheeler will be 100 kmph.

In terms of the pricing, the new battery-powered EV is likely to be priced around 1.2 to 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle will be introduced only in a single variant option.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 02:12 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Oben Rorr Rorr electric bike Rorr EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tesla delivers a Model X Plaid with mismatched tyres, misaligned body panels
Tesla delivers a Model X Plaid with mismatched tyres, misaligned body panels
XUV300 to Scorpio: Mahindra offers discounts up to ₹3 lakh on select SUVs
XUV300 to Scorpio: Mahindra offers discounts up to 3 lakh on select SUVs
Russia threatens to nationalize auto plants of foreign companies: Know why
Russia threatens to nationalize auto plants of foreign companies: Know why
New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city