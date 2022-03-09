Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launch on March 15
Oben Electric will launch its first battery-powered motorcycle Rorr in the Indian market on March 15th. Following the launch, the company plans to begin the vehicle deliveries by April-June this year.
Similar BikesFind More Bikes
The company has already displayed its Rorr electric motorcycle which gets some notable features such as LED indicators and a large-sized fully digital instrument console. The Oben Rorr will come out as a direct rival to the likes of the Revolt RV400 and also the recently launched Tork Kratos EV. Oben is basically targeting these EVs with its neo-retro design comprising several modern elements. The bike comes with a round headlight with sleek LED turn indicators. That said, other exterior highlights will include the bike's split-style seats, two-piece pillion grabrail, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Further complementing its retro-modern appeals will be its large fully digital display.
In terms of the pricing, the new battery-powered EV is likely to be priced around ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle will be introduced only in a single variant option.