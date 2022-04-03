HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Oben Eyes Electric Performance Bikes And Scooters For India. Here's The Plan

Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan

Oben Electric aims to have performance models that are not just exciting to ride but make a style statement as well.
By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 03:57 PM
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

Oben Electric, the new entrant in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, is gearing to launch a performance motorcycle and scooter along with a basic entry-level scooter in the coming months. Speaking to HT Auto, Madhumita Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said that there are four categories in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, and the EV startup aims to penetrate every segment with its products.

(Also read: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 0.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa R30 (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa R30
₹ 58,992 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹ 88,166 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹ 89,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Oben has already launched its executive electric motorcycle - Rorr, in India, which comes with a neo sports cafe racer styling and promises a 200-km range on a single charge with a top speed of 100 kmph. After this, Oben aims to launch one product every six months.

The design of the electric two-wheelers in India, mostly, is not as attractive as their ICE counterparts. This remains one of the bottlenecks for the industry when it comes to attracting consumers. Dinkar Agrawal, co-founder and COO of the EV startup said that choosing a neo sports cafe racer with a blend of both modern and retro styling, for the first Oben motorcycle is to break this barrier, as such a design is bound to make an impact in a pool of EVs that are very much similar looking.

While a majority of electric two-wheeler brands focus on scooters as their first product, Oben decided to launch a motorcycle first. Talking about this strategy, Agrawal said that the lion's share in Indian two-wheeler space is attributed to motorcycles and the EV startup decided to enter that category to differentiate itself from others. Also, focusing on B2C is another reason behind choosing a motorcycle as its first product, said Oben CEO. She also added that, while other players target B2B segments, Oben solely wants to focus on B2C space.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 03:56 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Oben Rorr Oben electric electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric mobility EV electric scooter
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Electric vehicles' demands surpass supply, reveals study
Electric vehicles' demands surpass supply, reveals study
Toyota beats General Motors in US first quarter auto sales
Toyota beats General Motors in US first quarter auto sales
Audi raises offer to gain foothold in sports carmaker McLaren: Report
Audi raises offer to gain foothold in sports carmaker McLaren: Report
Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far
Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far
Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan
Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city