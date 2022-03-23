Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?

Oben Electric has launched its first electric motorcycle Oben Rorr in India, which will compete with rivals such as Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400. Launched at a price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), the Oben Rorr is currently available in eight different states. Bookings for the electric motorcycle have already commenced from 18th March.

The company announced the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is available for booking at ₹999.

The motorcycle is priced differently in different states depending on the incentives offered under the respective states' EV policies. It will be most affordable in Delhi, at ₹94,999, after availing an incentive of ₹30,000 in the national capital.

Maharashtra will be the second and only other state where the Oben Rorr will be priced below One lakh. It is priced at99,999 in the state after availing an incentive of25,000. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the motorcycle will receive incentives of20,000 and10,000 respectively. It will be priced at104,999 and114,999 in these two states respectively, after the incentives. The Oben Rorr will be priced at124,999 (ex-showroom) in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Ev startup has said that this motorcycle will be available for the test drives from May this year and deliveries will start in July 2022. In terms of design, the motorcycle comes with a neo-sports model, which is similar to the Honda CB300R neo sports cafe racer.

It gets a full circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights and is flanked by sleek LED turn indicator lights. The instrument cluster is fully digital and increases the motorcycle's premium visual appearance. It gets a muscular stance with its body panels and the battery and electric motor are positioned where conventional motorcycles get their engines located. A split seat, sleek tail section, a slim LED taillight add further appeal to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle comes with an eye-catching design and promises a 200 km range on a single charge. Oben Electric has said that the electric motorcycle gets three different riding modes - Eco, City and Havoc. The Eco mode allows the motorcycle to run at a speed of 50 kmph, while the Havoc allows it to run at the top speed of 100 kmph.

The motorcycle runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. Both the wheels get disc brakes combined with a CBS. The motorcycle misses out on ABS. It comes with 200 mm of ground clearance.

The power source for Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 10 kW electric motor. It churns out 62 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is claimed to be the fastest electric bike in India with a 0-40 kmph sprinting time of three seconds. Oben claims this motorcycle is capable of being charged to full in just two hours.

