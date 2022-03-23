HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launched: What Is The Price In Your State?

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching retro-sports cafe racer look.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 05:49 PM
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

Oben Electric has launched its first electric motorcycle Oben Rorr in India, which will compete with rivals such as Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400. Launched at a price of 99,999 (ex-showroom), the Oben Rorr is currently available in eight different states. Bookings for the electric motorcycle have already commenced from 18th March.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹ 90,799 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹ 92,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
M2go X1 (HT Auto photo)
M2go X1
₹ 94,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv300
₹ 94,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Komaki Mx3 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Mx3
₹ 95,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Komaki Se (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Se
₹ 96,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company announced the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is available for booking at 999.

(Also Read: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range)

The motorcycle is priced differently in different states depending on the incentives offered under the respective states' EV policies. It will be most affordable in Delhi, at 94,999, after availing an incentive of 30,000 in the national capital.

Maharashtra will be the second and only other state where the Oben Rorr will be priced below One lakh. It is priced at 99,999 in the state after availing an incentive of 25,000. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the motorcycle will receive incentives of 20,000 and 10,000 respectively. It will be priced at 104,999 and 114,999 in these two states respectively, after the incentives. The Oben Rorr will be priced at 124,999 (ex-showroom) in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Ev startup has said that this motorcycle will be available for the test drives from May this year and deliveries will start in July 2022. In terms of design, the motorcycle comes with a neo-sports model, which is similar to the Honda CB300R neo sports cafe racer.

It gets a full circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights and is flanked by sleek LED turn indicator lights. The instrument cluster is fully digital and increases the motorcycle's premium visual appearance. It gets a muscular stance with its body panels and the battery and electric motor are positioned where conventional motorcycles get their engines located. A split seat, sleek tail section, a slim LED taillight add further appeal to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle comes with an eye-catching design and promises a 200 km range on a single charge. Oben Electric has said that the electric motorcycle gets three different riding modes - Eco, City and Havoc. The Eco mode allows the motorcycle to run at a speed of 50 kmph, while the Havoc allows it to run at the top speed of 100 kmph.

The motorcycle runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. Both the wheels get disc brakes combined with a CBS. The motorcycle misses out on ABS. It comes with 200 mm of ground clearance.

The power source for Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 10 kW electric motor. It churns out 62 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is claimed to be the fastest electric bike in India with a 0-40 kmph sprinting time of three seconds. Oben claims this motorcycle is capable of being charged to full in just two hours.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 05:49 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Oben Electric Oben Rorr electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mini teases new 2023 electric hatchback testing in the arctic circle
Mini teases new 2023 electric hatchback testing in the arctic circle
Skoda to restart Enyaq iV production, claims wire harness supply easing
Skoda to restart Enyaq iV production, claims wire harness supply easing
Honda India exports 30 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 21 years
Honda India exports 30 lakh motorcycles and scooters in 21 years
Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched: What is the price in your state?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city