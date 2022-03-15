Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range

Oben Rorr will be available for booking from 18th March 2022, at an amount of ₹ 999.

EV startup Oben EV pon Tuesday has launched its first-ever electric bike Oben Rorr in India, at a price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will available for booking a6t an amount of ₹999, through the company's official website, starting from 18th March. The Bengaluru-based EV startup claims that Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is capable of running up to 200 km on a single charge.

(Also Read: India's first electric highway between Delhi & Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari)

Oben Rorr will be available in seven states across India in the first phase. The company also said that Oben Rorr's test drives will commence in May this year while the customer deliveries will start in July 2022.

The electric motorcycle comes with a design that grabs attention at the very first glance. It gets a styling that combines both modern elements and retro features. The electric motorcycle gets a circular all-LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light. It comes featuring LED turn indicators and an LED taillight. The triple-tone colour theme adds zing to this motorcycle.

Oben EV claims that the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has been completely developed in India and focuses on aerodynamic efficiency. The motorcycle is claimed to have a host of connected technologies accessible through its all-digital instrument cluster.

The motorcycle gets telescopic front forks. It runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. For braking duty, it gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels.

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle gets power from a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. The electric powertrain churns out 62 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. This high-speed electric motorcycle is claimed capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph and it comes with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Havoc. The battery pack is claimed to be charged fully in two hours.

Besides launching the Oben Rorr, the Ev startup has said that it aims to launch a new product every six months over the next two years.

First Published Date: