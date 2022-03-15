HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launched At 99,999, Promises 200 Km Range

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range

Oben Rorr will be available for booking from 18th March 2022, at an amount of 999.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 06:39 PM
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.

EV startup Oben EV pon Tuesday has launched its first-ever electric bike Oben Rorr in India, at a price of 99,999 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will available for booking a6t an amount of 999, through the company's official website, starting from 18th March. The Bengaluru-based EV startup claims that Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is capable of running up to 200 km on a single charge.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹ 42,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: India's first electric highway between Delhi & Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari)

Oben Rorr will be available in seven states across India in the first phase. The company also said that Oben Rorr's test drives will commence in May this year while the customer deliveries will start in July 2022.

The electric motorcycle comes with a design that grabs attention at the very first glance. It gets a styling that combines both modern elements and retro features. The electric motorcycle gets a circular all-LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light. It comes featuring LED turn indicators and an LED taillight. The triple-tone colour theme adds zing to this motorcycle.

Oben EV claims that the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has been completely developed in India and focuses on aerodynamic efficiency. The motorcycle is claimed to have a host of connected technologies accessible through its all-digital instrument cluster.

The motorcycle gets telescopic front forks. It runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. For braking duty, it gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels.

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle gets power from a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. The electric powertrain churns out 62 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. This high-speed electric motorcycle is claimed capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph and it comes with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Havoc. The battery pack is claimed to be charged fully in two hours.

Besides launching the Oben Rorr, the Ev startup has said that it aims to launch a new product every six months over the next two years.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 06:11 PM IST
TAGS: electric motorcycle electric vehicle electric mobility Ev
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city