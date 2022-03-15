HT Auto
India's first electric highway between Delhi & Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari

In an event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his vision of having the first electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 06:00 PM
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that making the country's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is his dream. The minister shared his vision at an event. “My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," stated Gadkari.

Gadkari has been consistently encouraging electrification and also been pushing the adoption of electric vehicles to start up green mobility in India. In past, he had urged US companies to invest in India to boost the domestic electric vehicle charging infrastructure scene. He had also positively pushed battery swapping technology. He added the government is working on battery swapping technology and standards for EV batteries. Gadkari had emphasised battery swapping technology as the budding field of opportunities.

The union minister has also been advocating the usage of the flex-fuel and in a recent report, the minister informed auto manufacturing companies in the country will start making flex-fuel engines within the next six months. He added the government is also working on plans to shift public transportation to 100 per cent clean energy sources. Gadkari added he already had a meeting with SIAM representatives and managing directors of major auto companies.

As per a PTI report, The Road Transport and Highways Minister said his ministry's budget is sufficient. An amount of 1.99 lakh crore has been allocated to the ministry for the current budget year out of which 1.34 lakh crore will be allocated to the National Highways Authority of India ( NHAI). Gadkari had mentioned earlier the government's target of building 50 km per day for the construction of national highways in the country. 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Flex-fuel
