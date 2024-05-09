HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Aims To Make Hybrid Cars At Its Us Ev Plant, No New Investment Planned

Hyundai aims to make hybrid cars at its US EV plant, no new investment planned

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 09 May 2024, 07:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor Group said it would invest $12.6 billion in new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia, which is its largest inves
...
Hyundai
Hyundai Motor Group said it would invest $12.6 billion in new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia, which is its largest investment outside South Korea. (REUTERS)
Hyundai
Hyundai Motor Group said it would invest $12.6 billion in new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia, which is its largest investment outside South Korea.

Hyundai Motor Co. plans to use the investment it has already lined up for the United States to produce hybrid vehicles at its electric vehicle (EV) plant there.

The world's No.3 automaker by sales together with affiliate Kia Corp, aims to use investment in its EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia to produce hybrid cars, Hyundai Motor's global Chief Operating Officer Jose Munoz told a business conference hosted by the Financial Times on Wednesday. "I think we can handle (that) within the current investment more or less .... It is already a lot," said Munoz.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
View Details
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon493 Km
₹ 69.90 Lakh
Compare

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia, said it would invest $12.6 billion in new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia - its largest investment outside South Korea.

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

Munoz's comments come after the automaker said last month it planned to add equipment to build hybrid vehicles at the Georgia plant, which is set to start production in the second half of this year.

"Now we are at this pivotal point where we can decide if we're going to go full electric or if we should go for something else. My vote here is that we should go for something else in addition to electric," said Munoz, when asked about Hyundai's decision to add hybrids to the plant.

Automakers and suppliers are adding capacity to build gasoline-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the U.S. market, responding to increased consumer demand for technology that General Motors and other automakers once planned to phase out in favour of all-electric fleets.

Last month, Reuters reported that Hyundai Motor Group planned to launch its first hybrid cars in India as early as 2026.

In the first quarter, Hyundai's sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 17% globally, underscoring consumers' growing interest in vehicles that are often more affordable than pure EVs.

Munoz said Hyundai Motor would prepare for "different scenarios", when asked about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act - which requires vehicles to be assembled in North America to qualify for EV tax credits - and the potential impact of the upcoming U.S. presidential election on the law.

He added the company, the No.2 EV seller in the United States after Tesla, was closing the EV sales gap on its U.S. rival, despite being still "far away".

"In October later this year and (if) we qualify (for U.S. EV tax credits), then we are going to be able to fight a head-to-head in the same conditions as our competitors," said Munoz.

First Published Date: 09 May 2024, 07:52 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Hyundai Hyundai Kia hybrid car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.