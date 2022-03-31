HT Auto
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap

From electric two-wheelers such as Okinawa Okhi 90 and Oben Rorr, to high performance bikes like Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition and Triumph Tiger Sport 660, here are some of the best two-wheelers that were launched in India this month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 03:49 PM
March 2022 has been such an action-packed month as many OEMs announced new launches in India. From electric two-wheelers such as Okinawa Okhi 90 and Oben Rorr, to high performance bikes such as Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition and Triumph Tiger Sport 660, here are some of the best two-wheelers that rocked the outgoing month. 

  • Royal Enfield Scram 411: Royal Enfield announced the launch of the Scram 411 earlier this month. The motorcycle comes based on the Himlayan ADV but features a smaller front tyre and several other minorly tweaked equipment. The engine and platform, however, remain the same. Here is our review on the Scram 411.
  • Okinawa Okhi 90: The new Okhi 90 went on sale in India earlier this month at a starting price of 1.22 lakh (ex showroom, post FAME II subsidy). The Okhi 90 gets several notable styling highlights and new-age features. And comes out as a direct rival to the likes of Ather 450X and Ola S1 scooter.
  • Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition: Ducati India launched the new Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition at 21.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It pays tribute to Troy Bayliss (Australian motorcycle racer) with his race number 21 on the seat and across the body panels. It will be made available in India in limited numbers.
  • Triumph Tiger Sport 660: It was launched in India on March 29th at 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Tiger Sport 660 comes based on the Trident 660. Triumph Motorcycles India has also mentioned that this is an introductory pricing which may go up in the future.
  • Oben Rorr: Oben Electric has launched its first electric motorcycle Oben Rorr in India at 99,999 (ex-showroom). It competes against rivals such as Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400.

 

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 02:12 PM IST
TAGS: bike launches Royal Enfield Scram 411 Oben Rorr Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Okinawa Okhi 90
